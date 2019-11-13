Terbine Links Tableau Users To The Physical World

Tableau users can now access Internet of Things data from 50+ countries to produce advanced analytics and visualizations

Linking this massive system with Tableau puts all of that data at the fingertips of users in virtually any industry.” — David Knight, Terbine CEO

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terbine announced today in conjunction with the Tableau User Conference 2019 the release of its Tableau IoT Data Connector, giving access to its enormous system of data feeds from public agencies around the world. Tableau users can utilize the highly popular tool suite to generate analyses, visual plots and graphs, and much more based on real-world information produced by sensors reading roadways, electrical grids, municipal infrastructure, air quality, weather, aviation, marine, satellites and deep space platforms.“Our system now offers well over 25,000 feeds coming from city, county, state and federal agencies, plus their counterparts around the world,” stated David Knight, Terbine CEO. “Linking this massive system with Tableau puts all of that data at the fingertips of users in virtually any industry.” Any organization can join Terbine and utilize the Tableau IoT Data Connector for six months at no cost. Eventually, subscription fees will initiate for commercial users, whereas academic and research organizations can continue to use the system without charge.Global Public Infrastructure Sensor Data, In One System Accessible With TableauPrior to Terbine, users had to search for data feeds, create accounts with each provider and learn access methods for each source. This often required writing software to link with those feeds. Terbine offers businesses, government agencies and academia alike a unified, single-access system that eliminates the need for users to set up thousands of individual data retrieval accounts. The myriad public agency feeds are strongly characterized and made available through one interface, usable by both AIs and individual users. All current data feeds can be viewed at terbine.io and accessed manually via Web, programmatically via APIs, and now through the Tableau IoT Data Connector.About TerbineTerbine provides the first global system for the seamless exchanging of machine-generated/IoT data. The Terbine IoT Data Exchange is capable of characterizing, categorizing, licensing, monetizing, tracking and securitizing the flow of IoT data emanating from public agencies, academic sources and commercial entities, at high speed. Designed to leverage key advances in artificial intelligence and edge computing, Terbine will scale with the growth in IoT data generation and solidify its usage within and between industries, to the benefit of global commerce and society at large. www.terbine.com ContactAni Akelyan 818-614-6161ani@terbine.com



