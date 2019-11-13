Terbine Links Tableau Users To The Physical World
Tableau users can now access Internet of Things data from 50+ countries to produce advanced analytics and visualizations
“Our system now offers well over 25,000 feeds coming from city, county, state and federal agencies, plus their counterparts around the world,” stated David Knight, Terbine CEO. “Linking this massive system with Tableau puts all of that data at the fingertips of users in virtually any industry.” Any organization can join Terbine and utilize the Tableau IoT Data Connector for six months at no cost. Eventually, subscription fees will initiate for commercial users, whereas academic and research organizations can continue to use the system without charge.
Global Public Infrastructure Sensor Data, In One System Accessible With Tableau
Prior to Terbine, users had to search for data feeds, create accounts with each provider and learn access methods for each source. This often required writing software to link with those feeds. Terbine offers businesses, government agencies and academia alike a unified, single-access system that eliminates the need for users to set up thousands of individual data retrieval accounts. The myriad public agency feeds are strongly characterized and made available through one interface, usable by both AIs and individual users. All current data feeds can be viewed at terbine.io and accessed manually via Web, programmatically via APIs, and now through the Tableau IoT Data Connector.
About Terbine
Terbine provides the first global system for the seamless exchanging of machine-generated/IoT data. The Terbine IoT Data Exchange is capable of characterizing, categorizing, licensing, monetizing, tracking and securitizing the flow of IoT data emanating from public agencies, academic sources and commercial entities, at high speed. Designed to leverage key advances in artificial intelligence and edge computing, Terbine will scale with the growth in IoT data generation and solidify its usage within and between industries, to the benefit of global commerce and society at large. www.terbine.com
