Terbine Opens World’s Largest System of IoT Data to Smart Cities Players

IoT data can drive next-generation Augmented Reality IoT data can drive next-gen driving displays

Cities, companies, universities and non-profits working on smart city projects can access trove of categorized and indexed sensor data from over 50 countries

Bringing the data generated from the actual infrastructural elements found around cities into a single cohesive system, makes it discoverable and usable to researchers and project implementors alike.” — David Knight, Terbine CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terbine announced today in conjunction with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) that it is opening its enormous system of IoT data feeds to organizations involved with smart city research and pilot projects. Created over an intensive multi-year process, the Terbine Exchange now offers sensor data sources that include electricity, water, wastewater, air quality, vehicular counts and movements from land/air/sea and many others.“Much of the focus with smart cities projects thus far has been on relatively closed systems,” stated David Knight, Terbine CEO. “Bringing the data generated from the actual infrastructural elements found within and around municipalities into a single cohesive system, makes it discoverable and usable to researchers and project implementors alike.” Access to Terbine is being offered to qualifying organizations at no charge for an initial six months, after which a subscription model will be implemented for commercial entities. Academic and non-profit institutions can continue at no cost.Global Public Infrastructure Sensor Data, In One SystemPrior to Terbine, analysts, engineers and planners for smart city projects had to search for data feeds, create accounts with each provider and learn access methods for each source. This often required writing software to link with those feeds. Terbine offers businesses, government agencies and academia alike a unified, single-access system that eliminates the need for users to set up thousands of individual data retrieval accounts. The myriad public agency feeds are strongly characterized and made available through one interface, usable by both AIs and individual users. All current data feeds can be viewed at www.terbine.io and accessed manually via Web, or programmatically via APIs.Designed for an AI-Driven WorldWith virtually every industry sector beginning to utilize Artificial Intelligence for internal processes, systems operation, supply chain and logistics, plus customer interactions, the requirement for AIs to discover, access and process data coming from machines is increasing rapidly. Smart cities in particular are key areas for implementation of AI-based functionality. The Terbine system provides a standardized descriptive language for sensor data feeds, to ensure that AIs find “best fit” sources and avoid false positives caused by erroneous data selections.About TerbineTerbine provides the first global system for the seamless exchanging of machine-generated/IoT data. The Terbine IoT Data Exchange is capable of characterizing, categorizing, licensing, monetizing, tracking and securitizing the flow of IoT data emanating from public agencies, academic sources and commercial entities, at high speed. Designed to leverage key advances in artificial intelligence and edge computing, Terbine will scale with the growth in IoT data generation and solidify its usage within and between industries, to the benefit of global commerce and society at large. www.terbine.com

Smart City IoT Data Visualizations / Chicago



