ANNOUNCING STUDENT AWARDEES OF THE FIRST-EVER GLOBAL IOT DATATHON

Students from around the world to be awarded US$10,000 in scholarship money for their innovative applications for Internet of Things data

We’re very pleased to see such creativity in problem-solving by these students from many countries...we are giving them the opportunity to be showcased in a highly visible manner.” — Greg Waters, contributor of the scholarship funds

UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first Global IoT Datathon, in which students ranging from secondary through graduate school levels produced applications for machine-generated data, has concluded and is providing a total of US$10,000 in scholarship monies. Tapping into the world’s largest index of IoT data provided by Terbine, student submissions included visualizations and analytical projects. The Datathon theme was Smart Cities & Transportation.The goals of the Datathons are to foster original thinking that does not typically come from corporate uses, whilst exciting budding engineers, software developers, mathematicians and others about the opportunities that the Internet of Things is bringing to almost every aspect of society. The Datathon website is at“We’re very pleased to see such creativity in problem-solving by these students from many countries,” said Greg Waters, contributor of the scholarship funds. “In addition to assisting with their school tuitions, we are giving them the opportunity to be showcased in a highly visible manner.”Judges for the Datathon included Dr. Jane Macfarlane, Director of the Smart Cities and Sustainable Mobility Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Gregory Waters, former CEO of Integrated Device Technology, Dr. Drew Starbird of Santa Clara University and Mark Patel of McKinsey & Co.Scholarship Awards (in US Dollars)First Place $6,500 Andrei Ionut Dumitrache, aged 22 from the UKStatistical insights on New York transportationSecond Place $2,500 Jelena Hui Ling Neo, aged 22 from SingaporeInteractive visualizations of the Chicago ‘L’ trainThird Place $1,500 Boris Sandor, aged 25 from AustriaInteractive visualization of gaseous pollutant concentrations in TaiwanJudge’s Awards (as Certificates of Recognition plus US$250)Top Project Aligned with the Theme of Smart Cities & TransportationAndrei Ionut Dumitrache, aged 22 from the UKBest IoT Data ApplicationDominic Lovell, aged 25 from PolandTerbine Creativity AwardWei Jie Lim, aged 20 from MalaysiaIoT Data Ingenuity AwardMusthofa Syarifudin, aged 19 from IndonesiaMedia & Sponsor Contact: Ani Akelyan ani@terbine.com 818-614-6161About Terbine (Datathon Anchor Sponsor): Terbine is evolving the first large-scale exchange for machine-generated data – things like vehicle counters, sound levels, powerline loading, carbon emissions and crop density. Terbine’s highly curated data handling system makes sensor information accessible, actionable, and trustworthy for applications across a broad range of industries including government agencies, and provides for data monetization where desired. www.terbine.com



