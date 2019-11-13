Vulpine Class Now Available in Perfect World Mobile!

The Vulpine class heralds her coming with marriage system, new dungeons, items, features, and more in the reimagining of this classic MMORPG

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major update comes to Perfect World Mobile! The Vulpine class makes its stupendous entrance, bringing with it a plethora of amazing features such as the marriage system, new dungeons, additional equipment slots, in-game events, a master and apprentice system, and innumerable new UI features for all players in Perfect World Mobile.Belonging to the Untamed race, Vulpines are able to shift between two forms similar to that of their fellow Untamed the Barbarians. While Barbarians are able to shift between anthropoid and tiger forms, Vulpine is able to shift between anthropoid and fox forms. Excelling in both damage dealing and debuffing, making them powerful adversaries and allies in both dungeons and PvP combat.As a member of the Untamed family, Vulpine can shapeshift, changing between their bipedal and fox forms to give players more flexibility in their abilities and the way they approach their adversaries. An exceptional damage-dealer and debuffer both, the Vulpine stands as a formidable adversary to any foolish enough to face her and her legion of tamed pets.Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6KGIVM3g7g With the Vulpine comes two new dungeons: Dusk Temple Nightfall and the Ethereal Abode. Both dungeons are designed for teams of six players at Lv. 99. Before the treacherous perils of the Dusk Temple, players will have to put their skills to the test in a challenge run while the Ethereal Abode will have teams of players participating in cultivation runs to enhance their power.The climax of Dusk Temple Nightfall will have players in a showdown with the King of Evening and his court, resurrected by a mysterious benefactor to bring chaos into Perfect World. The Ether Fairy and the Lunar Envoy, on the other hand, await all worthy challengers within the Ethereal Abode; overcoming their power over of the elements of dawn, moon, and the division of dark and light itself will prove to be a herculean task for even the hardiest of players.Players will also be able to participate in the Demonic Beast Invasion: an all-new in-game event. Every Saturday evening, starting at 4 pm, players' guilds will have the opportunity to face these world-quaking bosses in open battle. Guild Masters will be able to arrange their guild’s roster and choose which boss they wish to face. Each boss will offer different rewards so players will need to choose wisely.With the defeat of a boss, powerful essences will be released across three scenes of battle and players will have the opportunity to earn additional rewards through the purification of said essences. However, time is of the utmost importance as other players will also have an opening to snatch the rewards from these essences so players will need to be prepared for some major PVP action!Beyond classes, dungeons, and events, Perfect World Mobile is also taking in-game social interaction to a new level with the Master and Apprentice system. Players will be able to learn from their peers and seek out notable mentors (at Lv. 59 or above) who can then agree to take them as disciples and share in their knowledge. Masters and Apprentices who join the same dungeons and runs will also be able to obtain spirit multipliers, experience multipliers, and also mentorship points which can then be exchanged for rewards at the mentorship store.Players who are looking to enhance their equipment are also in luck, as additional equipment slots are on the way! These slots include the Love Mirrors that are meant to enhance players at Lv. 79 or higher, while players at level 89 and above will be able to earn Love Mirrors through cultivation runs. The Owner Sigil equipment slot will be available for level 80 players who have joined a guild and initiated the Owner Sigil mission.Finally, new UI features have also been added. This includes new interactive emotes, the option to reject incoming friend requests, as well as custom portraits, allowing players to upload their own pictures to shape their in-game avatar.Players can enjoy all these incredible features and more right now for free by downloading Perfect World Mobile for iOS and Android. Features:
- A Vast Land to Explore - 60,000 square kilometers panoramic three-dimensional map for players to explore
- Perfect World Reinvigorated - next-gen graphics bring new life to the beloved setting of Perfect World with realistic light and shadow effects
- Unique Races - Play as humans, Winged Elves, or the Untamed
- Expansive Classes - experience the classes from the original game, each class brings its own distinct characteristics
- Aerial Freedom - take to the skies with the flight system found in the original game
- Thrilling Combat - engage in combat in the air, on land or in the oceans
- Spiritual Cultivation - immerse yourself in the balance of Yin and Yang 