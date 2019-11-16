Now Streaming: The Peace Song Awards Broadcast by Hubcast & MelliTV Share Hope and Vision for Peace Through Music

The rebroadcast of the 3rd Annual Peace Song Awards is now available to the public.

Hubcast Media and MelliTV partnered with The PEACE SONG AWARDS to bring 2.5 hours of uplifting new music and inspired speeches to millions of homes.

It’s inspiring to know that musicians, poets, and video producers are so interested in the resurgence and renaissance of music and entertainment promoting the message of peace.” — Steve Robertson, Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uplifting musical performances and speeches from 2019’s Peace Song Awards are now available online and streaming in several million homes worldwide through the services of Hubcast Media and MelliTV. The Third Annual Peace Song Awards (PSAs) presented a three-hour ceremony on the International Day of Peace, attended by positive musicians, filmmakers, speakers, authors and conscious entrepreneurs from around the world. The uniquely positive “PSA Awards” can also be seen on the non-profit organization’s YouTube channel and on the official website at http://www.peacesongawards.org/2019psa/

Continuing a long tradition of music with a message, the PSAs shine a much-needed light on music for peace in many genres including Rock/Pop, Country, Folk, A Cappella/Choral/Classical/Opera, Jazz, Hip Hop, New Age, World Music, Acoustic Contemporary, Spoken Word Poetry, Sound Healing, and also recognizing Music Videos. For 2020, updated entry deadlines, rules and important dates for the 4th Annual Peace Song Awards are accessible to artists worldwide at http://www.peacesongawards.org/important-dates/.

Timed to coincide with the International Day of Peace (Saturday September 21, 2019) at AWA Oasia in Los Angeles’s renowned Arts District, the Peace Song Awards were followed by the PSA’s International Peace Day Celebration, a ticketed fundraising gala presenting organic food and drink, conscious filmmakers, new products, and peace-centered activities from neck massages to energy healings.

A great variety of musical performances were scheduled throughout the day and evening; a sampling of peace songs performed during the awards ceremony included:

- “Rise Up” and “Compassion“ by Sangeeta Kaur, the 2016 Grand Prize Jury Winner

- “Peace to the World” written by Classical Jury Panel winner Valemma Wright and performed by Cameron Barclay of The Ten Tenors

- “Give Peace a Voice” by singer-songwriter Shawn B Gallaway

- “Keep the Light On” by Nitanee Paris, Patricia Bahia, Betty Lawrence, Jean-Pierre Williams

“It’s inspiring to know that musicians are so interested in a resurgence of music and entertainment that promotes the message of peace,” says Steve Robertson, founder of the Peace Song Awards, who announced “Sound Healing” as a new award category for the coming year. Robertson also introduced an exciting partnership with Third Ear, a new music and meditation app developed by Leo Cosendai that offers Refugees, Veterans and Active Duty Soldiers access to FREE healing music and audio content to aid in natural management of their PTSD and anxiety symptoms. Visit Support Veterans Now or https://thirdear.com/ to learn more, or read the recent news story here: https://www.prlog.org/12798446-evolvingplanet7org-projectpeaceonearthorg-peacesongawardsorg-supportveteransnoworg-partner-with-third-ear-sound-healing-app-and-its-founder.html

Robertson said he considers all entrants "winners." Participants in the Peace Song Awards automatically become part of the international peace community, and official winners enjoy a variety of benefits as outlined on the official website at http://www.peacesongawards.org/what-can-i-win/ Managers, labels and artists are invited to submit content online for next year's 4th Annual Peace Song Awards, which may include songs, spoken word poetry, sound healing and/or music video online before the close of the entry period on March 31, 2020. To enter, please visit http://www.peacesongawards.org/enter-your-song/

This year's 3rd Annual Peace Song Award winners are:

𝟭) 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝘼𝙜𝙚 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧: 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘯𝘦, "𝘞𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘒𝘪𝘬𝘶𝘺𝘶: 𝘔𝘢𝘺 𝘗𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘙𝘦𝘪𝘨𝘯"

𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝘼𝙜𝙚 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝘓𝘪𝘢 𝘚𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘯, "𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘍𝘢𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘦 𝘗𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘖𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘴", 𝘜𝘯𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘋𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴 "𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘵 (𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘓𝘦𝘵 𝘎𝘰)", 𝘔𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢 𝘞𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘮𝘴, "𝘜𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘓𝘰𝘷𝘦"

𝟮) 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧: 𝘔𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤 𝘑𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘺, "𝘒𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘥𝘰𝘮 𝘰𝘧 𝘔𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴"

𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝘚.𝘑. 𝘑𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘺, "𝘗𝘶𝘥𝘩𝘪𝘺𝘢 𝘜𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘮 𝘔𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘦" (3x winner)

𝟯) 𝘼𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘/𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧: 𝘍𝘓𝘖𝘞 (𝘞𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘈𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯, 𝘍𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢 𝘑𝘰𝘺 𝘏𝘢𝘸𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘴, 𝘑𝘦𝘧𝘧 𝘖𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳, 𝘓𝘢𝘸𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘵), “𝘍𝘭𝘰𝘸"

𝘼𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘/𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝘜𝘯𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘋𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴, "𝘋𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘋𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘈𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯" (3x winner)

𝟰) 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡/𝙊𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙖/𝘼 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙖 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧:𝘋𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘦̈ 𝘟𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘝𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘦, "𝘚𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘐𝘐"

𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡/𝙊𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙖/𝘼 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙖 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝘝𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘮𝘢 𝘞𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵, "𝘗𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘞𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥" (3x winner)

𝟱) 𝙁𝙤𝙡𝙠 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧:𝘚𝘩𝘢𝘸𝘯 𝘎𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘺, "𝘎𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘗𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘈 𝘝𝘰𝘪𝘤𝘦"

𝙁𝙤𝙡𝙠 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝘑𝘦𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘦𝘳 𝘈𝘯𝘯, "𝘗𝘳𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳 𝘚𝘰𝘯𝘨" and 𝘑𝘦𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘦𝘳 𝘈𝘯𝘯's "𝘚𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘔𝘦" (2x winner)

𝟲) 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙮 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧: 𝘈𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘭 𝘍𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘰𝘬 / 𝘑𝘢𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘯 𝘚𝘢𝘮𝘶𝘦𝘭 - “𝘗𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘦'

𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙮 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝘈𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘭 𝘍𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘰𝘬 / 𝘑𝘢𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘯 𝘚𝘢𝘮𝘶𝘦𝘭 for "Peace" (3x winner)

𝟳) 𝙅𝙖𝙯𝙯 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧: 𝘌𝘳𝘪𝘬 𝘚𝘤𝘰𝘵𝘵, "𝘎𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺𝘷𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦"

𝙅𝙖𝙯𝙯 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨:𝘗𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘝𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 / 𝘔𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘓𝘪𝘬𝘦𝘴 – 𝘔𝘪𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘢 𝘡𝘪𝘭𝘯𝘪𝘬 (3x winner) for "𝘏𝘢𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘞𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘻"

𝟴) 𝙃𝙞𝙥 𝙃𝙤𝙥 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧: 𝘞𝘓𝘍, "𝘙𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘦"

𝙃𝙞𝙥 𝙃𝙤𝙥 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝘞𝘓𝘍 (3x winner) with "𝘙𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘦"

𝟵) 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙣 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙙 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧: 𝘈𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘶, "𝘙𝘢𝘸 𝘉𝘦𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘺"

𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙣 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝘓𝘪𝘢 𝘚𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘯 with “𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦" (2x winner), 𝘛𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘢 𝘋𝘪𝘢𝘻 𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘊𝘦𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘦 “𝘕𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘊𝘦𝘥" 𝘉𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘯 wins with "𝘚𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘐 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘔𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥"

𝟭𝟬) 𝙍𝙤𝙘𝙠/𝙋𝙤𝙥 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧: N𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘦𝘦 𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘴 (𝘤𝘰-𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘑𝘦𝘢𝘯-𝘗𝘪𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦 𝘞𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘮𝘴, 𝘉𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘺 𝘓𝘢𝘸𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘗𝘢𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢 𝘉𝘢𝘩𝘪𝘢), "𝘒𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘓𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘖𝘯"

𝙍𝙤𝙘𝙠/𝙋𝙤𝙥 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨:

𝘋𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘥 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘴𝘰𝘯's "𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘓𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘣𝘰𝘥𝘺 𝘛𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵" (2x winner), and 𝘕𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘦𝘦 𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘙𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦 𝘙𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦 for “𝘚𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘺"

𝟭𝟭) 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙑𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧: 𝘍𝘓𝘖𝘞 (𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨: 𝘞𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘈𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯, 𝘍𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢 𝘑𝘰𝘺 𝘏𝘢𝘸𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘴, 𝘑𝘦𝘧𝘧 𝘖𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳, 𝘓𝘢𝘸𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘵) for "𝘍𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘈𝘴𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵"

𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙑𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝘔𝘪𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘢 𝘡𝘪𝘭𝘯𝘪𝘬 with "𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘰 𝘈𝘴 𝘉𝘪𝘨 𝘈𝘴 𝘢 𝘛𝘳𝘦𝘦" (2x winner), and 𝘚𝘩𝘢𝘸𝘯 𝘎𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘺 for “𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘺."

𝟭𝟮) 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗭𝗘 𝗝𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗥: 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘯𝘦 won the award for his expansive album project titled “𝘚𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵."

Learn more about the Peace Song Awards' partners and sponsors at the following links:

Hubcast Media: http://www.hubcastmedia.com/

MelliTV: https://www.mellitv.com/

Empower With Art Productions: https://empowerwithartproductions.org/

J.R. Olsen Bonds & Insurance Brokers, Inc: https://www.jrolsenbonds.com/

AWA Oasia: https://www.awaoasia.com/

Project Peace On Earth: http://www.projectpeaceonearth.org/about-us/

Connect on Facebook for an album full of joyful Peace Song Awards photos:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/peacesongawards/

Artist, talent and sponsorship inquiries, please contact Steve Robertson via email: peacesongawards(at)@gmail(dot)com.

Media Inquiries:

The 3rd Annual Peace Song Awards - Official Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.