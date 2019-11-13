My Gym Foundation Adds Meaning to Holiday Season with #GivingTuesdayKids Fundraiser

Charity Arm of My Gym Children’s Fitness Center Seeks to Gift Forty Children with Disabilities Assistive Devices

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaVista Public Relations NEWS RELEASEMy Gym Foundation Adds Meaning to Holiday Season with #GivingTuesdayKids FundraiserCharity Arm of My Gym Children’s Fitness Center Seeks to Gift Forty Children with Disabilities Assistive DevicesFor Immediate ReleaseLOS ANGELES (November 13) – My Gym Foundation is marking #GivingTuesdayKids with a fundraiser at participating My Gym locations around the United States and Canada. Each My Gym location taking part will ‘adopt a child’ and will raise funds for that particular child. The money raised will purchase life-changing medical equipment or an assistive device for the child each gym sponsors.My Gym Foundation is a registered nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization of My Gym Children’s Fitness Center. All donations are tax deductible.A day devoted to “giving back” during the holiday season, #GivingTuesdayKids takes place this year on Tuesday, December 3. On this day, individuals, families and businesses contribute to a charity of their choice. For #GivingTuesdayKids 2019, My Gym Foundation (MGF) has set a goal of raising enough funds to purchase forty items.“Gifts sponsored by My Gym Foundation range from wheelchairs and feeding tubes to sensory items. There are even gifts such as a special swing that allows a child to play alongside friends and siblings for the first time,” says Randy J. Bertisch, founder of My Gym Foundation who, himself, is physically challenged. “It’s hard for some to understand just how much of a change you can make in the life of a child with a disability by providing a means for them to participate in an activity they couldn’t before.”Donations can be made at www.MyGymFoundation.org , or at a participating My Gym Children’s Fitness Center location, at any time leading up to and including Tuesday, December 3.About My Gym Foundation:The My Gym Foundation provides much-needed gifts to children living with physical or cognitive disabilities. These invaluable items range from sensory equipment and various therapies to devices such as cooling vests that keep a child’s temperature in safe limits and unique seating devices that allow a child to sit at the dinner table with the family. We strive every day to improve the quality of life for as many children as possible.About My Gym Enterprises:Established in 1983 and consistently ranked as one of the top Children’s Fitness Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine, My Gym is a leading fitness center destination for children with more than 739 locations in over 28 countries, including international locations in China, France, Canada, and Brazil, among others. More than 30 additional locations are planned to open worldwide in the next 12 months. My Gym combines innovative, early physical education/pre-gymnastics classes with state-of-the-art facilities to empower children ages 6 weeks through 10 years by helping them acquire the skills, confidence, and positive self-image needed to become healthy young adults. My Gym’s award-winning, structured, noncompetitive and age-appropriate classes and birthday parties enhance children’s overall development through games, music, exercise, sports, gymnastics, puppets, unique rides, and fun. The children gain strength, balance, coordination, fine and gross motor proficiency, agility, flexibility, and social skills.# # #CONTACT: MediaVista Public RelationsCara Downscara@mediavistapr.com(323) 316-5228Elliott Changelliott@mediavistapr.com(323) 938-5879

My Gym Foundation, a special message from the kids and families who have been helped through donations.



