Let’s Talk About Loneliness: Supportiv Releases New Article Collection On How To Feel Less Alone

Supportiv announces a new article collection on loneliness: accessible tips and how-to’s to feel less lonely and forge meaningful connections

When social and structural barriers to connection are removed, people experiencing loneliness regain hope and confidence in their ability to connect.” — Helena Plater-Zyberk

BERKELEY, CA, USA, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supportiv, the peer support network that matches users into real-time, topic-specific peer groups for anonymous support for daily life struggles – from anxiety and depression to work issues, relationship conflicts to coping with loss and self-help – shares its latest collection of articles , giving readers ideas to ease their struggle with loneliness A shocking number of US adults rate themselves as at least moderately lonely -- 75%, or three in four people you know, according to researchers at UC San Diego. These high levels of loneliness contribute to the opioid and suicide crises in America, and open us to higher risk for depression, anxiety, and even physical health problems.In light of the loneliness epidemic, this article collection asks and answers: How did we get here? What do we do now? And what can we do in the moment when we’re feeling lonely?Along with the articles, readers also have a place to connect online with others who relate to what they’re going through, where instant common ground makes it less intimidating than socializing in-person. Supportiv Co-Founder Helena Plater-Zyberk explains: “When social and structural barriers to connection are removed, people experiencing loneliness regain hope and confidence in their ability to connect.”Pouria Mojabi, Supportiv Co-Founder continues: “In Supportiv’s anonymous, moderated peer support chats barriers like stigma, judgment, logistics and cost disappear. We want those who are alone, to know that we are here to chat 24/7.”Find tips for your specific experience of loneliness, in these helpful articles:- Loneliness: It’s Not Just You- There Is No Shame In Feeling Lonely- Build Confidence To Combat Loneliness- Feeling Lonely Around Friends? Try This- Veterans Continue Their Fight At Home - Against Loneliness- To Feel Less Lonely, Talk About It- Loneliness and Social Anxiety: The Connection Is Not A Curse- Lonely Empty Nesters: Adjusting To Me-Time- Tools For When Loneliness Strikes- Alone vs. Lonely: To Those Who Enjoy Being Alone- Am I Depressed Or Am I Lonely?- … and more!Find more ways to feel less alone at https://www.supportiv.com/loneliness . New articles and resources added regularly.Connect without fear, feel more cared for, and relieve your own loneliness, with Supportiv.Supportiv has already helped over 160,000 users feel less lonely, inadequate, angry, sad, broken, and depressed through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. The peer support network is available instantly, and free for your first 24 hours, at www.supportiv.com



