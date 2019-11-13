Arecont Vision Costar Adds Geoff Stoliker to Americas Sales Team

Geoff Stoliker brings 21 years industry experience to AVC Arecont Vision Costar, a Costar Company Costar Technologies, Inc. logo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar (AVC) , the industry leader in IP-based megapixel camera technology and video surveillance solutions, has named experienced sales leader Geoff Stoliker as regional sales manager for Northern California and the Pacific Northwest Region.“Geoff brings a wealth of security industry knowledge to Arecont Vision Costar, which will be appreciated by our growing customer base across the region, including his own extensive customer and partner contacts,” said Kyle Parker, Vice President, Americas Sales. “I’m confident Geoff will make an immediate impact, having experience with our original Arecont Vision MegaIPproducts, and already fully conversant with the other components of the Total Video Solution™ , including our advanced ConteraIPcameras, cloud-enabled ConteraVMS, and cloud-managed ConteraCMRrecorders.”The Northern California and Pacific Northwest Region is international in nature, including Northern California, Northern Nevada and the states of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Washington in the USA. The Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia are also part of the territory. Mr. Stoliker is supported by two manufacturer’s representative firms in the region – Axiom Technologies for the Pacific Northwest, and Badger Reps for Northern California and Northern Nevada.“Our Total Video Solution delivers a powerful, cyber-secure hybrid cloud surveillance system, integrated with the industry’s best megapixel cameras, and easily accessible from a range of devices from just about anywhere” stated Mr. Stoliker. “I look forward to bringing this outstanding solution to the attention of new and existing Arecont Vision Costar customers throughout the entire region.”Mr. Stoliker’s career includes 21 years of security sales assignments across industry manufacturers through to distributors, all with a focus on video surveillance. He previously served from 2009 – 2014 with Arecont Vision Costar’s predecessor company, familiar to his customers and partners as a knowledgeable and trusted advisor.“I’m thrilled to add Geoff and his sales acumen to this large, critically important portion of our region,” said Steve McGlasson, regional sales director. “Customers and partners will immediately appreciate the benefit of his knowledge and expertise, working in conjunction with our manufacturer’s reps, inside sales, and field application engineering teams.”Mr. Stoliker resides in the San Francisco Bay Area, and is a US Air Force veteran, with outside work interests of cars, cooking, and writing.# # #ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTARArecont Vision Costar, LLC (AVC), a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. AVC offers two complete megapixel camera families – the MegaIP™ series includes Made in USA, cyber-secure MicroBullet, MicroDome, MegaBall, MegaDome, MegaVideo, MegaView, and SurroundVideomodels, plus the world-class ConteraIPseries dome and bullet models. Both camera families offer single- and multi-sensor choices that are integrated with the cloud-enabled ConteraVMS(video management system), ConteraWS(web services), and the ConteraCMR(cloud-managed video recorder) series for traditional or cloud-based video surveillance solutions as part of the Total Video Solution™.Arecont Vision Costar supports integration with leading 3rd party products through the Arecont Vision MegaLab™ and via ONVIF compliance.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.EDITORIAL CONTACTJeff Whitney / VP Marketing / Arecont Vision CostarPhone: +1.818.937.0477E-mail: jwhitney@arecontvision.comWeb: www.arecontvision.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arecont-vision



