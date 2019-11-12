A Great IALL Conference in Sydney and Softlink Was There

Need a great library management system? Liberty is the answer.

An opportunity to meet up with librarians from all over the world at Sydney's IALL 2019 was too good to miss.

The reward for work well done is the opportunity to do more.” — Jonas Salk

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It has been 20 years since IALL (the International Association of Law Libraries) held a conference in Australia. Choosing Sydney as the host city for the 2019 conference proved a very popular.Over a hundred and fifty law librarians and those working in the legal sector around the world attended. There were representatives from the US, Europe, Asia, and New Zealand as well as a significant contingent of “locals”. For many of the overseas visitors, it was the first time they had visited Australia.The opportunity to exhibit at this year's conference was too good to miss for Softlink Information Centres with our well travelled Technical Services Manager Sarah Thompson holding fort at our stand.The conference had something for everyone, including presentations from Australian law experts and visits to the NSW Parliament and the High Court in Sydney.And, of course, Sydney is full of unique places to visit which inspired some wonderful organised tours. There was only time to show off a few of them including an Aboriginal cultural cruise on Sydney Harbour and a visit to the brilliantly positioned Taronga Park Zoo. The IALL 2019 conference was an unforgettable experience for everyone.Alas, Sarah did not do much “touring”. However, she did enjoy the opportunity to meet and chat with visitors about the conference, our library management and research management software, and of course, Sydney. As Sarah noted,“Everyone I spoke to thoroughly enjoyed the sessions they attended and raved about the tours. For many of the overseas delegates, visiting Sydney was on their bucket list so to combine it with the IALL 2019 conference was serendipitous!”A highlight for Sarah was catching up with one of our American customers who had let us know last year, that she would be at IALL 2019, and was hoping to see us there. With that much notice it would have been remiss not to go.Several other Liberty and illumin customers also popped by to see Sarah. Most were also intent on taking away a badge or an Alex the Alpaca mug or one of the coveted Softlink power banks.Softlink Information Centres would like to thank all who visited us. We would also like to thank the IALL 2019 conference organisers who put on a brilliant event. It was a great hit with everyone.



