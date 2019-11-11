VALiNTRY Ranked as 480th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Company is one of only 16 Florida companies to make this year’s list

WINTER PARK, FL, USA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VALiNTRY today announced that it ranked No. 480 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year.

VALiNTRY grew 180% to make the prestigious list and was ranked No. 202 on the Technology Fast 500™ in 2018. Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with a median growth of 439 percent.

VALiNTRY’s CEO, Daryl Dixon, credits the company’s V-FiTT technology, putting clients’ first, and the dedication of the VALiNTRY team as the primary catalysts for the company’s continued revenue growth. He said, “We believe that technology, when applied responsibly, creates jobs, drives profitability and improves the state of the world. At VALiNTRY, we are fueled by technology and driven by people who are inspired by the unique mission of our clients. Our dedication to these beliefs helped us to develop the powerful V-FiTT technology and has accelerated the growth of not only VALiNTRY but of our clients as well. It is truly an honor for our values and efforts to once again be recognized by Deloitte through our inclusion in the Technology Fast 500 list.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, an industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter-century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About VALiNTRY

Founded in 2013, VALiNTRY uses its deep knowledge of the Healthcare, IT, Financial and Accounting industries as well as Salesforce expertise to deliver innovative solutions that help clients reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and drive business growth. The firm is also unique as one of the few Salesforce Registered Consulting Partners that also provides staffing services.

With three offices across the U.S. and one of the largest independent resume databases in North America, VALiNTRY can deliver a breadth and depth of qualified, professional U.S.-based talent that is rarely matched in any industry. The firm’s client list includes organizations that range from large hospital networks and global entertainment companies to other technology startups and not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations. To learn more about VALiNTRY’s services, please visit our websites: Salesforce consulting & staffing (www.VALiNTRYcrm.com), Information Technology consulting & staffing (www.VALiNTRYtechnology.com), or Finance & Accounting and CPA staffing (www.VALiNTRYfinancial.com).

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.



