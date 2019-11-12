Alliance Background Welcomes Jolene Chullen-Johnston as Vice President/Chief Operating Officer

Alliance Background Vice President/Chief Operating Officer

USA, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a seasoned industry executive, Mrs. Johnston brings over a decade of highly relevant operational, sales and strategic expertise. Jolene’s primary responsibility will be successfully executing Alliance’s long-term strategic plan, setting policies, procedures and operational best practices. Jolene’s relationship building approach combines operational, strategic growth and compliance proficiency, ensuring that Alliance delivers the highest level of quality, service and integrity to its clients and partners. Jolene is passionate about service and continued education having served on both the Education and Best Practices Committees as a member of the Professional Background Screening Association. Jolene has received numerous awards and holds a multitude of certifications including being Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Certified, Advanced Fair Credit Reporting Act Certified and holds PBSA FCRA Advanced Certification.I’m happy to welcome Jolene to our team stated Alliance Founder and President Brittany C. Bollinger. “I’ve known Jolene since I entered the industry almost a decade ago and I can’t think of anyone that demonstrates as much passion for the background screening industry as Jolene. I am extreamly confident that she will prove to be a tremendous asset to both the company and our clients.”“I am extremely excited to join Alliance Background and Ms. Bollinger to deliver an unparalleled product and service to our clients.” Commented Mrs. Johnston. “It’s my privilege to join the team and help advance our mutual strategic goals by providing the latest innovation and exceptional service.”About Alliance Background, LLC. Founded in 2018, Alliance Background leverages both a fresh point of view with years of industry experience, leading edge technology and a superior commitment to service. Alliance founder Brittany Bollinger is active in many associations and organizations including Junior Leagues International, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Delta Gamma and currently serves on the Board of HR Tampa. Ms. Bollinger previously served as the youngest elected board member to the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS)



