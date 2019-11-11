NaVOBA Names 2019 Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year

NaVOBA's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year logo

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) announced today the 2019 Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year (VBEOY). The Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year award is a prestigious honor bestowed annually outstanding U.S. military veteran business owners. The VBEOY awardees demonstrate the finest attributes crucial in leading a flourishing business; sustained business growth and success; and a strong drive to cultivate veteran entrepreneurship. Additional veteran-owned businesses in the following categories are honored at special ceremonies held at corresponding events. Those honorees include the Women’s, Minority, LGBT, Hispanic and Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year™.



2019 Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise® of the Year

Brandon Rumbaugh

BR Solutions

Brandon Rumbaugh founded BRS with his Marine Corps core values in mind, honor, courage and commitment. Brandon served his country honorably both stateside and abroad in Iraq and Afghanistan. Over the last eight years he has dedicated his life to helping others, learning and building his business. After spending a lifetime tearing things down and blowing things up in the Marine Corps, Brandon now has a passion for building things, starting at the very beginning alongside his hardworking, dedicated team at BR Solutions.

2019 Veteran’s Business Enterprise® of the Year

Margot Adam Langstaff

LifeHealth

As a proud military veteran and nurse, Margot has pursued the goal of making LifeHealth a top quality company that is recognized for providing quality clinical staffing and wellness services to government and civilian organizations around the country. Margot and her business partner, Elisa Hamill, were SBA Colorado Small Business Persons of the Year 2018.

2019 Veteran’s Business Enterprise® of the Year

Chris Knott

INT Technologies

Over the span of 40 years, Chris Knott’s consistent focus on exceptional client relationships coupled with a commitment to integrity reinforced as a United States Marine, has allowed him tremendous success in all his business endeavors. In 2000, Chris decided to utilize his business acumen, expertise and lifelong entrepreneurial spirit to launch INT Technologies, a full spectrum Information Technologies staff augmentation firm. Today, INT Technologies is very proud to be the largest Veteran-owned staffing business in the United States.



NaVOBA’s 2019 Corporate Veterans Champion

Tabatha Watson

Supplier Diversity Manager at Lowe’s Companies Inc.

Tabatha has been a long-time champion of all diverse businesses and has a special commitment to veteran-owned businesses. We’ve had countless stories from our veteran’s business enterprises over the years about how much they admire her passion, professionalism, honesty and dedication to helping them find opportunities at Lowe’s Companies Inc. With a mission to help build a supplier base that is representative of Lowe's employees, retail customers and consumers that can add sustainable value to Lowe’s supply chain, while supporting growth in local communities, she utilizes her supplier diversity role to collaborate with and develop diverse businesses, so they can be a successful and strategic Lowe’s vendor-partner.

2019 Veteran’s Business Advocate of the Year Award

Scott Denniston

President and CEO of the Scott Group of Virginia

Scott directed Office of Small Business Programs and the Center for Veterans Enterprise at the Department of Veterans Affairs. During his tenure VA was a leader in awards to all categories of small businesses consistently spending over $3 billion with small business. He is also active in the National Contract Management Association (NCMA), the National Defense Industry Association (NDIA), and is past chair of the Small Business Committee of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA).

In 1998 he was appointed to the Congressional Commission on Service Members and Veterans Transition Assistance, where he developed recommendations for enhancing and expanding support for veteran business owners. Many of those recommendations were incorporated into Public Law 106-50, the Veterans Entrepreneurship and Small Business Act of 1999, and Public Law 108-183, the Veterans Benefits Act of 2003. He established the Center for Veterans Enterprise, a VA organization dedicated to providing support to veterans interested in entrepreneurship.

In March 2005, Mr Denniston received the prestigious “Federal 100 Award” from Federal Computer Week for developing the VETBIZ website and the Vendor Information Pages data base of veteran owned small businesses. In June 2008, he received the “Leadership Award” from the Association for Federal Information Resources Management (AFFIRM), for his work on the GSA “VETS GWAC”. In October 2008, Scott received the “Leadership Award” from the Parren J. Mitchell Foundation for his years of support to the minority small business community. In October 2008, he also received the “Patriot Award” from the American Freedom Foundation for his efforts on behalf of veterans.



To learn more about NaVOBA’s Corporate Allies visit www.navoba.org/Learn.

About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)

NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.

