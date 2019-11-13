Tanoshi Receives Silicon Valley Education Foundation: EdTech Startup of the Year Award

Tanoshi teaches kids coding workshops at elementary schools and libraries throughout the SF Bay Area, using the Tanoshi 2-in-1 Kids Computer.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, Oct 21, 2019, the Silicon Valley Education Foundation (SVEF) recognized Tanoshi as the EdTech Innovative Startup of the Year at its annual DreamMakers Dinner, for its mission to help millions of kids learn computer skills for the future workforce, including learning how to code.

Lisa Love, CMO, and Josh Traub, COO, and General Counsel received the award.

“We are honored to receive such great recognition from a wonderful organization”, stated Lisa. “My mother taught in the Los Angeles Unified School District for 50 years.

I am proud to be a Co-Founder and leader of a company that is dedicated to closing the tech gap in America, by providing the opportunity for all kids, regardless of race or household income, to learn 21st Century computer skills.”

“My dad was passionate about education and unfortunately passed away at a relatively young age”, stated Josh, also a Co-Founder. “I’m so happy to be carrying on his legacy with our early-stage startup, and to have earned this recognition for our hard work and dedication.”

Tanoshi is a company that was founded in 2016. They launched their first product, the Tanoshi 2-in-1 Computer for kids ages 6-12, in February 2018. It quickly rose to become the leader in the kids computing category on Amazon.com. In the second year on the market, sales are on pace to grow over 400%!

Lisa Andrew, CEO of SVEF states, “SVEF is proud of the work Tanoshi has done to improve computer literacy skills for students, and the work they're doing to close the homework gap. We look forward to the positive impact Tanoshi will have on many, many, many more students in the future.”

Also attending the dinner event was Donald Marek, Senior VP of Fremont Bank. Fremont Bank is working with Tanoshi to provide a small business loan to support their growth. “We understand the challenges small businesses have to source the working capital they need to grow. At Fremont Bank, we are honored to support such a thriving small business that’s making a positive impact on education in our local and national community.”

According to Code.org, only 1/3 of US high school students have the opportunity to study computer science in school. Very few students throughout the US have the opportunity to learn computer science in middle school or earlier. Often this is the result of insufficient funding, or the inability for schools to recruit and train computer science teachers, especially in lower-income communities and those living in rural communities. While at the same time the fastest-growing job market is for programmers, which according to Code.org, there are now over 600,000 job openings in America.

“Tanoshi’s original mission was to inspire girls and others underrepresented in the tech workforce, to learn the skills needed to do well in the 21st Century digital classroom”, states Brad Johnston, CEO. “And while that is still our core mission, we realize there are millions more youth we can also help, as computer skills are needed for all kids to excel in school and life.”

About Tanoshi

Tanoshi is a Silicon Valley startup founded in 2016 by Brad Johnston, a former product manager at Vizio and Toshiba, teacher, tutor, and Rotary Scholar, with a mission to create fun, safe, educational and affordable computing products that kids love to use. Tanoshi is driven by the belief that every child deserves an equal opportunity to have access to an age-appropriate computer and develop skills that will be essential for future careers. The Tanoshi team consists of professionals in consumer electronics, software development, mobile and education who have worked at Cisco, Blackberry, HP, Toshiba, The Walt Disney Company, Berlitz and other industry leaders. Tanoshi is based in Oakland, CA.



