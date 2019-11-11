B&H WORLDWIDE APPOINTS MICHAEL PEARSON GENERAL MANAGER – AMERICAS

To further strengthen its international senior management team, B&H Worldwide has appointed Michael Pearson to the position of General Manager – Americas.

Michael's extensive experience of this highly specialized industry will be invaluable as we look to expand our presence and grow our business across the Americas” — Gary Wilson, Group Managing Director

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To further strengthen its international senior management team, B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has appointed Michael Pearson to the newly created position of General Manager – Americas. Based from the company’s Los Angeles office he is tasked with developing the America’s market for B&H Worldwide and driving its growth plans in the USA.

Pearson’s market knowledge and skills in time-critical logistics and leadership has been developed throughout his career while holding executive positions in both operations and sales within the time-critical logistics and aerospace sector. In his new role he will provide additional support across the B&H Worldwide US operation and he will work closely with the company's Miami office whose team will report directly to him.

Pearson himself will report to Group Managing Director, Gary Wilson. Commenting on Pearson's appointment he says: "We are delighted to welcome such an experienced individual as Michael on board. His extensive experience of this highly specialized industry will be invaluable as we look to expand our presence and grow our business across the Americas".



