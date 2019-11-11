B&H WORLDWIDE APPOINTS MICHAEL PEARSON GENERAL MANAGER – AMERICAS

Issued by B&H Worldwide

To further strengthen its international senior management team, B&H Worldwide has appointed Michael Pearson to the position of General Manager – Americas.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To further strengthen its international senior management team, B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has appointed Michael Pearson to the newly created position of General Manager – Americas. Based from the company’s Los Angeles office he is tasked with developing the America’s market for B&H Worldwide and driving its growth plans in the USA.

Pearson’s market knowledge and skills in time-critical logistics and leadership has been developed throughout his career while holding executive positions in both operations and sales within the time-critical logistics and aerospace sector. In his new role he will provide additional support across the B&H Worldwide US operation and he will work closely with the company's Miami office whose team will report directly to him.

Pearson himself will report to Group Managing Director, Gary Wilson. Commenting on Pearson's appointment he says: "We are delighted to welcome such an experienced individual as Michael on board. His extensive experience of this highly specialized industry will be invaluable as we look to expand our presence and grow our business across the Americas".

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

