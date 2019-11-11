THE RANCHER ADVOCACY PROGRAM PIONEERS GROUNDBREAKING SOLUTIONS FOR FARMERS AND RANCHERS IN CRISIS

RAP SUMMIT 2020 Renee King-Sonnen, Founder of Rancher Advocacy Program, and the Barretts The Schacherl Family of Starlove Ranch Renee King-Sonnen, Founder of Rancher Advocacy Program, and the Traylors Rancher Advocacy Program, a Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, Inc. initiative

Farmers and ranchers are in crisis due to climate change and economic chaos. The Rancher Advocacy Program of Rowdy Girl Sanctuary leads with the answers.

WAELDER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rancher Advocacy Program (RAP), a five-year initiative of Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, Inc. is the first and only enterprise providing the knowledge of their Rancher Advisory Council working together with industry experts to transition cattle ranches and animal farms away from animal agriculture into viable veganic, compassionate businesses. The Rancher Advisory Council is comprised of business experts in their fields who are also former ranchers or members of former ranching families. Rowdy Girl Sanctuary announces the dates of its first annual RAP Summit, slated for September 18-20, 2020 in Austin, Texas. The RAP Summit is the first of its kind to bring cattle ranchers, animal farmers, plant-based industry experts, manufacturers, activists, and environmentalists together to debate and determine solutions to the imminent concerns around global food production, the economy, animal protection and our climate.

Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, which has been featured nationally on CBS Evening News, Animal Planet, ABC’s More in Common and other nationally syndicated shows, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and vegan farm animal sanctuary in the heart of Texas. As Rowdy Girl Sanctuary moves into the new year, their evolution from farm animal rescue and sanctuary to a state-of-the-art, animal care facility, a plant based/environmental resource education center and endowment for ranchers and farmers transitioning begins. Rowdy Girl Sanctuary inspires other ranchers to experience a paradigm shift, and, through the Rancher Advocacy Program, provides them the expertise and tools to evolve away from the cruelty of factory farming to a financially stable business. Rowdy Girl Sanctuary was founded by Renee King-Sonnen and Tommy Sonnen in 2014.

Kip Andersen, Save Movement, Jane Unchained News, Miyoko’s, VegFund, Egg-Truth, Womxn Funders in Animal Rights, Vegan Investors, Effect Partners, Pollution.tv, It’s Jerky Y’all, Free From Harm, Cowspiracy, Waking Justice and Agriculture Fairness Alliance joins Rowdy Girl Sanctuary in support of the Ranchers Advocacy Program and in launching this trailblazing conference.



For more information on Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, go to http://rowdygirlsanctuary.org.

For more information on the Rancher Advocacy Program, go to http://rancheradvocacy.org.

Rowdy Girl Sanctuary as featured on CBS Evening News with Steve Hartman, On the Road, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cattle-ranchers-vegan-wife-turns-ranch-into-animal-sanctuary/

Rancher Advocacy Program - Press Release



