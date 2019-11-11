Logic20/20 expands by uniting with Primitive Logic

Business and technology consulting firm expands capabilities in data privacy, technology M&A, and digital transformation, rapidly growing California presence.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20 , a national business and technology consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of Primitive Logic, a premier West Coast based consulting firm that partners with clients to drive business strategy and technology to solve customer challenges.The acquisition of Primitive Logic’s specialized capabilities in data privacy, technology M&A, and breadth of digital transformation capabilities supporting consumer-focused clients establishes an expanded set of offerings for clients. Combined with Logic20/20, the firm will create amazing digital customer experiences, focused on optimized digital business operations, while enabling scale and speed to market through data and technology. Primitive Logic is based in California with offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles, further expanding Logic20/20’s footprint to service West Coast clients.“Primitive Logic brings years of digital transformation, enterprise data strategy, and process optimization experience and expertise to our organization,” says Will Schmidt, Logic20/20’s general manager of consulting. “This extension of our capabilities will better position us to serve current, and future clients nationwide. The acquisition is a crucial step in our growth strategy.”Since its establishment in 1984, Primitive Logic has helped businesses achieve mindful digital transformation to grow in a rapidly changing digital world. Their capabilities align well with Logic20/20 since both firms use technology-driven strategies to solve business problems and deliver on core initiatives. The unified organization will use its technology expertise to help clients better understand their customers, increase and predict sales, automate repetitive tasks, and increase speed of innovation to market.Thanks to similar missions, values, and work cultures, leadership expects a smooth integration for the Seattle and California teams. Customers and employees can still expect the “people-first” approach, which has led to each company consistently being named one of the Best Companies to Work For and Fastest Growing Firms.“Our companies were both founded with the intent to change how people think about consulting,” said Primitive Logic CEO Jill Reber. “We pride ourselves on listening first and offering proven recommendations second—a philosophy which is directly aligned with Logic20/20’s people-first approach.”This new partnership will not only expand offerings and capabilities for clients, but it will give employees the chance to grow as a part of a larger, more diverse company."It's our mission to always be one of the best places to work for our employees,” said Logic20/20 CEO Christian O’Meara. “By joining together with Primitive Logic, employees from both organizations will be able to benefit from the talented people around them and capitalize on new skillsets and capabilities. We’re so excited to be joining forces, and together, I believe we can create something truly special.”The acquisition, effective immediately, is the first for Logic20/20 in 2019 and the largest in its 15-year history. In 2016, the firm acquired Seattle-based Brainbox Consulting , a premier data consulting firm supporting local and state government and Fortune 1000 organizations.To learn more about Logic20/20, visit https://www.logic2020.com/ About Logic20/20Logic20/20 is a West Coast business and technology consulting firm that delivers solutions to clients across the country. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions, with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in advanced analytics, digital transformation, digital marketing, and strategy & operations.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.