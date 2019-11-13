Microsoft Data Analytics and Business Intelligence Competency by Unify Dots with Power BI and Data Warehouse expertise

Unify Achieves Data Analytics and Business Inteligence Competency Microsoft Certified Data Analytics Partner

Unify Dots Further Distinguishes Itself by Earning a Microsoft Competency in Data Analytics and Power BI

The Data Analytics Competency is a testament to our work we have done in Business Intelligence, Big Data, Data Warehousing, Power BI and Business Analytics.” — Sandeep Walia, CEO - UNIFY DOTS

SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNIFY Dots known for Connecting the Dots for businesses today announced it has attained the Business Intelligence and Data Analytics Competency in the Microsoft Partner Network, recognizing Unify Dots’ expertise and impact in the technology marketplace. As a Microsoft Certified Partner, Unify Dots has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies in Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics, and Big Data and a proven ability to meet customers’ needs. Microsoft Certified Partners receive a rich set of benefits, including access, training and support, giving them a competitive advantage in the channel.Unify Dots is a Global business solution provider with offices in Singapore, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Malaysia and India. Unify Dots helps businesses connect the dots by providing a complete digital transformation that includes Analytics, ERP , CRM, Chatbots, AI, Loyalty Management, Financial Management, Supply Chain, Warehousing, Inventory Management, IFRS and GAAP Compliance, Management Reporting and Operational Reporting. Unify Dots focusses on a select set of verticals including Telecom, Retail, Consumer Goods, Insurance, Real Estate and Food & Beverage.“The Data Analytics Competency is a testament to our work we have done in Business Intelligence, Big Data, Data Warehousing and Business Analytics. Unify Dots has deep expertise in Power BI , Data Lake, SQL Data Warehouse. The benefits provided through our Certified Partner status will allow us to continue to enhance the offerings that we provide for customers giving them further benefit,” said Sandeep Walia, CEO, Unify Dots.As one of the requirements for attaining Certified Partner status, Unify Dots had to declare a Microsoft Competency. Microsoft Competencies are designed to help differentiate a partner’s capabilities with specific Microsoft technologies to customers looking for a particular type of solution. Each Competency has a unique set of requirements and benefits, formulated to accurately represent the specific skills and services that partners bring to the technology industry. Within select Competencies, there are Specializations that focus on specific solution areas that recognize deeper expertise within that Competency. Serving as a specialized path to earning those Competencies, Specializations give direct access to the tools and resources that support that specific area of focus.The Data Analytics Competency belongs to the Data and Artificial Intelligence Competency Area within Microsoft and reflects deep understanding of Big Data, Analytics, Power BI and Business Intelligence Capabilities.The Microsoft Partner Program (later renamed Microsoft Partner Network) was launched in October 2003 and represents Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to the success of partners worldwide. The program offers a single, integrated partnering framework that recognizes partner expertise, rewards the total impact that partners have in the technology marketplace, and delivers more value to help partners’ businesses be successful. Microsoft Dynamics is a line of ERP, CRM, Field Service business applications delivered by a world-class network of partners.About Unify Dots:Unify Dots is a leading business application software provider specializing in Business Analytics, CRM, Chatbots, Data Warehousing, ERP, Power BI, Loyalty and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations. Unify Dots connects the dots for organizations by providing a range of business application solutions that enable Digital Transformation. UNIFY helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. UNIFY is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.For more information, please contact:Jypsy Regaladoinfo@unifydots.comUSA: +1 206 452-7498Philippines: +63 2 271 2458Australia: +61 2 9053 4872New Zealand: +64 9 884 5470Singapore: +65 9828 3225



