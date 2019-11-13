Kite Launches Bookkeeping Online Service

Kite is a professional bookkeeping service that combines technology and bookkeeping service to help business owners focus on growth.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kite Bookkeeping , an online platform for bookkeeping services, have announced the launch of its platform and interested clients can now signup for the service.Kite aims to streamline and simplify the bookkeeping process done by business owners as the service provides an online platform where clients can select a packaged service, signup and upload their files. A dedicated team of accountants and bookkeepers will be working on your financial record keeping with the highest assurance on accuracy, privacy and transparency.At launch, Kite Bookkeeping offers three bookkeeping packages. These three tiers are made for small businesses, small companies and medium sized companies that grants solutions such as data entry, bank subscription, financial processing and quality assurance by senior accountants.The prices are adjusted to fit business size budgets while providing value and a service that transforms day to day bookkeeping into a streamlined process.In an official statement from Kite, the company is excited at launch and is looking forward to welcome more clients onboard. “From everyone at Kite, we are excited about starting our bookkeeping service. In an industry where services or solutions are geared at creating value, we at Kite are promoting a dependable platform for businesses to streamline the tedious process of bookkeeping with our modern solution.”“Once clients have signed up, we will assign a dedicated team of bookkeepers to your account, in order to deliver what is stipulated in your package. Add our support structure and our day to day commitment in managing your financial entries, and you get a bookkeeping solution that you can trust.”Look above and look ahead with no worries, Kite Bookkeeping is here to help you manage your books, grow your business and allow you more time to focus on business strategy.As an introductory offer, the first 100 signups to the service will have a twenty per cent (20%) discount on their monthly bookkeeping fees.



