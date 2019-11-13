Prove Your Value at Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2020

Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2020

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 24th Annual Shared Services and Outsourcing Week (SSOW), the longest running shared services and outsourcing event in the world, will take place this year at Rosen Shingle Creek Orlando FL, March 23rd-26th. 1000+ attendees will join speakers from Amazon, Facebook, Celestica, Transamerica, Tesco & more to hear about the latest industry trends during hands on workshops, in depth sessions and interactive discussion groupsBy attending the Shared Services conference in March you can expect to receive:• Impact Awards Gala – The Impact Awards Black Tie Gala, the largest GBS and shared services awards event globally, are back! With two new awards for vendors, the Impact Awards Gala is the number one space to celebrate your shared services team!• Keynote Speaker - This year SSOW attendees will be hearing from Peter Diamandis, Founder & Executive Chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, which leads the world in designing and operating large-scale incentive competitions.• The Start-Up Zone - This brand-new experience will feature product demos, startup storytelling, valuable networking opportunities and cutting-edge capabilities targeted specifically for companies in the start-up stage.• SSOWomen – This new initiative has been created for women in business services to build relationships, support and inspire one another, and find practical solutions to the myriad of challenges women face in the workplace. Use the hashtag #StandwithSSOWomen on social to join the community!• CFO Boardroom – The CFO Boardroom is an exclusive, invitation-only forum for strategic financial decision-makers to come together and discuss the future of their organizations and their enterprise-wide financial transformations.• Site Tours – Site tours to large scale shared service centers at AdventHealth & more!The Shared Services and Outsourcing Network, the organizer of the event, is the largest and most establishedCommunity of shared services and outsourcing professionals in the world, with over 120,000 members.For more information on the event please view:Brochure: http://bit.ly/PR_agenda Pricing: http://bit.ly/PR_pricing Speakers: http://bit.ly/PR_speakers CONTACT INFORMATIONCarson Bunting, Marketing Assistant - IQPC New YorkTel: 212-885-2713Email: Carson.Bunting@iqpc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.