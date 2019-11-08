Apple Releases Trailer for Hala Film by Minhal Baig and Executive Produced by Jada Pinkett Smith

Hala Film

HALA opens in select theaters on November 22, 2019, before it debuts on Apple TV+ on December 6, 2019

Hala, An Apple Orginal,tells the story Seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala (Geraldine Viswanathan) struggles to balance desire with her familial, cultural and religious obligations. As she comes into her own, she grapples with a secret that threatens to unravel her family. Written and directed by Minhal Baig and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, Hala was an official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Directors: Minhal Baig

Writer: Minhal Baig

Producers: Clarence Hammond, Jamal Watson, and Minhal Baig

Executive Producers: Jana Babatunde-Bey, Jada Pinkett Smith, Caleeb Pinkett, Marsha L. Swinton, Ari Lubet, and Aaron Carr

Cast: Geraldine Viswanathan, Jack Kilmer, Gabriel Luna, Anna Chlumsky, Purbi Joshi, and Azad Khan

Run time: 94 minutes

Rating: R



