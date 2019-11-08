Inspira Santa Marta: Positive Changes in Lisbon

Inspira Santa Marta Hotel

Social and environmental initiatives at this green hotel contribute toward lasting benefits in the region.

Green Globe recently recertified Inspira Santa Marta Hotel in acknowledgement of its commitment to sustainable management and operations.

Best practices undertaken by the hotel in 2019 have focused on building better livelihoods for people with disabilities, eliminating single use plastics and minimizing the property’s overall footprint.

Green Insiders

The hotel has its own social responsibility initiative – the Green Insiders Program – where it works in partnership with APPDA - Lisboa (the Portuguese Association for Developmental Disorders and Autism).

Tiago Pereira, General Manager at Inspira Santa Marta Hotel explains, “The goal of the Green Insiders Program is to involve all our stakeholders in spreading awareness regarding environmental and social initiatives and projects developed by the hotel. We already have the support of APPDA, which has been assisted by the program since 2010 through the sale of art pieces created by the beneficiaries (members with autism) that are displayed in the hotel’s atrium.”

APPDA-Lisboa (Associação Portuguesa para as Perturbações do Desenvolvimento e Autismo) is a private organization that provides assistance to people with developmental disorders and autism, and aims to improve quality of life for their members enabling them to live independent lives. In September, Inspira Santa Marta had a special visit from two APPDA members - Mikas worked on a tapestry in a round shape loom and Helena created a scarecrow in ceramics. These artist-in-residence projects allow the public, hotel staff and autistic artists alike the opportunity to engage in meaningful events that provide a dignified livelihood for those with special needs. In addition, APPDA-Lisboa services available to people with developmental disorders and their families are promoted to the community.

Palhinha Pasta Straws

In order to meet the ban on single use plastics throughout Europe by 2021, Inspira Santa Marta Hotel has introduced a new sustainable measure - replacing plastic straws at the bar and restaurant with straws made of 100% biodegradable and edible pasta. The Palhinha branded straws are made from durum wheat semolina. It is reported that straws are the most often used plastic material in the food and beverage sector (52.5%) after plastic cups (28.2%).

“Considering that this issue is now a major global concern, Inspira Santa Marta Hotel has adopted another sustainable measure that apart from being an environmental preoccupation, is also an important way to create awareness amongst guests regarding the environmental impact of the use of plastic straws,” said Patrícia Marques, Sustainability and Development Manager at the hotel.

Cultivating Local Cuisine

Inspira Santa Marta Hotel was designed to be an oasis of peace and harmony, where all positive energies aligned by the principles of Feng-Shui flow freely to revitalize one’s mind and soul. The same elements of harmony and balance also extend to restaurant menus. Aromatic herbs harvested and gathered from the rooftop gardens are presented and served in healthy dishes at the Open Brasserie Mediterrânica restaurant. Fresh herbs used in sauces, pastas, meats and seasonings enhance the pleasure of dining with their unique flavors, aromas and textures.

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



