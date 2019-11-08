Apple Releases Trailer for Upcoming Film The Banker
Based On A True Story
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE BANKER opens in theaters on December 6, 2019, before it debuts on Apple TV+ in January 2020.
Based on a true story, “The Banker” centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built. The drama is directed by George Nolfi (“The Adjustment Bureau”) and produced by Joel Viertel. Brad Feinstein produced under his Romulus Entertainment banner, along with producers Nolfi, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jonathan Baker, David Lewis Smith and Anthony Mackie. The executive producers are Joseph F. Ingrassia, Samuel L. Jackson, Will Greenfield, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri. “The Banker” is written by Niceole Levy, George Nolfi, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger from a story by David Lewis Smith, Stan Younger and Brad Caleb Kane.
GENRE: Drama
DIRECTED BY: George Nolfi
WRITTEN BY: Niceole Levy
George Nolfi
David Lewis Smith
Stan Younger
STORY BY: David Lewis Smith
Stan Younger
Brad Caleb Kane
PRODUCED BY: Joel Viertel
Brad Feinstein
George Nolfi
Nnamdi Asomugha
Jonathan Baker
David Lewis Smith
Anthony Mackie
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS:
Joseph F. Ingrassia
Samuel L. Jackson
Will Greenfield
David Gendron
Ali Jazayeri
CAST: Anthony Mackie
Samuel L. Jackson
Nicholas Hoult
Nia Long
Jessie T. Usher
Colm Meaney
RATING: PG-13
Apple TV + The Banker Trailer
