Apple Releases Trailer for Upcoming Film The Banker

The Banker Film

Based On A True Story

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE BANKER opens in theaters on December 6, 2019, before it debuts on Apple TV+ in January 2020.

Based on a true story, “The Banker” centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built. The drama is directed by George Nolfi (“The Adjustment Bureau”) and produced by Joel Viertel. Brad Feinstein produced under his Romulus Entertainment banner, along with producers Nolfi, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jonathan Baker, David Lewis Smith and Anthony Mackie. The executive producers are Joseph F. Ingrassia, Samuel L. Jackson, Will Greenfield, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri. “The Banker” is written by Niceole Levy, George Nolfi, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger from a story by David Lewis Smith, Stan Younger and Brad Caleb Kane.

GENRE: Drama

DIRECTED BY: George Nolfi

WRITTEN BY: Niceole Levy

George Nolfi

David Lewis Smith

Stan Younger

STORY BY: David Lewis Smith

Stan Younger

Brad Caleb Kane



PRODUCED BY: Joel Viertel

Brad Feinstein

George Nolfi

Nnamdi Asomugha

Jonathan Baker

David Lewis Smith

Anthony Mackie

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS:

Joseph F. Ingrassia

Samuel L. Jackson

Will Greenfield

David Gendron

Ali Jazayeri



CAST: Anthony Mackie

Samuel L. Jackson

Nicholas Hoult

Nia Long

Jessie T. Usher

Colm Meaney

RATING: PG-13

Press Contact on Behalf of Apple:

Corby@witpr.com

Apple TV + The Banker Trailer



