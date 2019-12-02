Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Victims Center Now Urges Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Ohio to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Much Better Compensation

"We are also offering a unique free service we call the list. The list documents where, how and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. This is vital information.” — Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

COLUMBUS , NEW YORK, USA, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Ohio or their family to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The law firm of Karst von Oiste are some of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste specialize in assisting US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Ohio-and nationwide. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Ohio or their family member please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We are a much better option than a 'free' kit, package, or book about mesothelioma because-we are not trying to get your phone number so we can hassle you 24-7, we are an advocate and we want to help you with treatment options, provide advice to the family and to make certain you are talking to skilled and experienced mesothelioma lawyers that have enormous experience assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma.

"We are also offering a unique free service we call the list. The list documents where, how and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. We try to help Navy Veterans with mesothelioma with this 'list' because it is this information that becomes the foundation for their compensation claim-and typically the more information-the better the financial compensation for the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Ohio.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Youngstown, or anywhere in Ohio. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio:

https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio:

https://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/services/cancer

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm-they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.