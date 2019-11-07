Trade Technologies Extends Digital Letter of Credit Presentations to Banks in the European Union

Digital LC Presentations Completed in Three Countries

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, announced today the successful expansion of its patented process for presenting original letter of credit documents to trade banks. This year, for the first time in Europe, the Company completed online presentations of LC export payment documents via its TradeSharp™ Platform to banks in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and The Netherlands.“We are excited to expand our services into the European export market. Online presentations reduce risk and help exporters get paid more quickly without courier costs and delays,” said Kirk Lundburg, CEO of Trade Technologies. “Trade Technologies continues to singularly focus on helping exporters grow their international business by reducing payment time and risk. Our recent expansion in Germany will enable us to significantly expand online presentations throughout Europe."Trade Technologies pioneered online presentations of letter of credit documents more than 16 years ago and since launching its TradeSharp™ Platform, the Company has completed over 100,000 fully electronic presentations to major trade banks around the world. Each of these presentations contained originals and copies of all required documents, including all types of original third-party “e-transport documents,” such as bills of lading, forwarder cargo receipts, and air waybills. Trade Technologies’ presentations are fully compliant within the established rules of the UCP 600 and have been honored for payment by hundreds of issuing banks around the world. Since 2003, Trade Technologies has successfully completed more than 400,000 international trade transactions with a total value of more than $100 billion.Trade TechnologiesFounded in 1999, Trade Technologies™ ( www.tradetechnologies.com ) is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its fourteen offices in Asia, Europe and North America, Trade Technologies, provides leading exporters, freight forwarders, and international trade banks with trade document software, outsourced trade document services, training, legalization services and consulting.Trade Technologies was featured by Trade Finance Global Trade as a Top 40 Fintech in 2019. Trade Technologies was named by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2016.” In 2015, Trade Technologies was awarded the Presidential “E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the “Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential “E” Award for Exports through the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. In 2010, the Company was awarded a patent on the Trade Technologies TradeSharp software platform and process.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.