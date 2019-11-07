Frank Wyatt & Friends Featuring Members of Happy The Man, Oblivion Sun & Pedal Giant Animals Release 'Zeitgeist'

Frank Wyatt & Friends - Zeitgeist

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeitgeist is a collaborative music endeavor led by Happy The man legend Frank Wyatt featuring members of the progressive rock bands Happy The Man, Oblivion Sun, and the Pedal Giant Animals Project. Zeitgeist started out as an idea for a Happy The Man reunion CD, but evolved to include other musicians Frank has performed with during his career. The music has been produced in the studios of the respective artists and at Frank's Crafty Hands Studio. This unique gathering of such great musicians has delivered a beautiful and exciting musical experience.The Artists:Frank Wyatt: Compositions, Keyboards, Engineering, Project ManagementStan Whitaker: Guitars and VocalsKit Watkins: KeyboardsRick Kennell: Bass GuitarMike Beck: PercussionCliff Fortney: VocalsRon Riddle: DrumsDavid Rosenthal: KeyboardsJoe Bergamini: DrumsBill Brasso: DrumsDavid Hughes: Bass GuitarChris Mack: DrumsPeter Princiotto: Orchestration, SitarAndrew Colyer: KeyboardsMichael Phipps: Artwork“The album's concept turned into a sort of 'goodbye, or one last swing at it' as I had been diagnosed with the big 'C' and told I was short on time. I had no idea the project would take so long! I'm five years out of warranty now and still kicking. Perhaps the project has been what's kept me going; I've been too stubborn to give up on completing it. I plan more work already... music is great medicine. Recording the music was a great joy but very difficult to coordinate as everyone performing lives in another state. I was constantly having to put things on hold as one treatment or another made me too sick to function, but the result, I believe, has validated the struggle. The guys all delivered amazing performances. The project musicians are all friends I have played with over the span of my career. They all generously donated their time and talent for the project, and I am so thankful for them.” ~ Frank WyattTrack listing1. Zeitgeist2. Leaving3. Twelve Jumps4. Eleventh Hour5. The Approach6. Fred's Song7. To Venus (Perelandra Mvt. I, Andante)8. The Green Lady (Perelandra Mvt. II, Allegretto con moto)9. The Golden Feast (Perelandra Mvt.III, Allegro)10. Blessed Be He (Perelandra Mvt. IV, Presto)In closing Frank has this message to impart, “Don't surrender to the daily fog and fear. We are all moving forward on our journey and I am going to keep writing and recording music as long as I am able. It is my voice.”To purchase: https://frankwyattmusic.com/the-zeitgeist-music For more information:Press inquiries:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.