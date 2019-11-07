NaVOBA Names Top 2019 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises® Companies recognized for creating business opportunities for vetrepreneurs.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) announced today the best U.S. corporations committed to working with veteran-owned businesses in 2019 using data and responses from the 2019 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises® (BCVBE) Survey. This prestigious list honors those large corporations that most successfully engage the nation’s certified Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises® (VBEs/SDVBEs) as suppliers.

“The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best.”

The companies that earned this year’s distinction include: American Airlines, AT&T, CenturyLink, Collins Aerospace a Rockwell Collins Company, DynCorp International, General Mills, Johnson & Johnson, Lowe’s Companies, Inc., PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., Pitney Bowes, Shell Oil Company, USAA, U.S. Bank, Vistra Energy and Wyndham Destinations.

“At Vistra Energy, we are committed to fostering diversity throughout all aspects of our business — from the services we provide to the people we employ,” said Curtis A. “Curt” Morgan, president and chief executive officer of Vistra Energy. “Veteran’s Business Enterprises are an integral part of our supplier diversity program and add tremendous value to the work we conduct across multiple sectors in our industry. We are proud to support veterans in every way that we can and are honored to be recognized as a top corporation for veteran-owned businesses.”

To determine the 2019 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises®, NaVOBA analyzed large companies’ policies relating to the inclusion of veteran-owned and/or service disabled, veteran-owned businesses as part of every company’s supplier diversity program and the way in which that company utilizes its outreach program to attract veteran-owned and/or service disabled, veteran-owned businesses. NaVOBA also explored the company’s procurement infrastructure and allocation of assets, and any supplemental actions the company may have taken to improve its relationship with Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises® and/or Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises®.

“USAA’s core values of service, loyalty, honesty and integrity extend to our supply chain. Our veteran and military spouse business partners exemplify these same values just as they did while serving our nation. They naturally bring enhanced value due to a better understanding of USAA’s members and our corporate culture,” said Andrew Walker, USAA’s chief procurement officer. “Our diversity efforts are inclusive across our organization, and we are humbled to be recognized for our support of veteran businesses.”

The companies that earn the Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ distinction were recognized and received the award at the Business Beyond the Battlefield Conference during National Veteran’s Small Business week in Arlington, Texas.

“NaVOBA’s efforts to identify the best big corporations doing business with veteran-owned businesses as suppliers has grown dramatically,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “Recognizing these excellent Supplier Diversity Programs brings well-deserved acknowledgement to the exceptional job these firms do at working with America’s vetrepreneurs.”

To learn more about NaVOBA’s Corporate Allies visit www.navoba.org/Learn.

About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)

NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.

