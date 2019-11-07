InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam – On Trend with Food, Fun and Future Plans

InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam

Green Globe recently recertified the InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam for the sixth year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The beautiful and historic InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam is a five-star luxury hotel located on the banks of the Amstel river. The hotel first opened its doors to guests in 1867 and has been praised ever since for its regal presence and homely warmth.

Green Globe recently recertified the InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam for the sixth year.

Best practices at the property have focused on integrating the latest trends and technology with the classic ambience of this iconic property as well as contributing to the well-being of the close Dutch community within the capital.

Only Friends Sponsorship

For the whole of 2019, in line with its social responsibilities, Amstel Hotel has provided sponsorship in the form of financial contributions and necessary resources to Only Friends, a charity organisation that supports disabled and less fortunate children. Earlier this year, the Amstel Hotel together with other partners of the IHG chain (Crown Plaza South, Kimpton de Witt and QO) organised a collective event held at the Friendship Sports Centre. This excellent sports complex, owned and operated by Only Friends, includes a football field, swimming pool and sport hall. During this extraordinary charity fundraising day, hotel employees gathered to jovially compete against each other in various games such as wheelchair hockey and enjoyed a barbeque thrown in the afternoon for all teams.

Vegetarian Menus

Keeping up with modern gastronomic trends is a challenge greeted by chefs at Amstel Hotel. Menus have been revamped to suit roaming foodies on the lookout for plant based inspired dishes. One of the fine dining restaurants - Restaurant La Rive - has created a 50% vegetarian menu and now all banquet menus feature vegan options.



2020 CAPEX Plans

To reduce its footprint, the hotel has replaced all TL-bulbs in back of house areas with LED lights. In 2020, Amstel Amsterdam plans to invest in a 100% LED lighting plan for all function rooms and restaurants. New flooring for the back of house made from 100% recycled PVC will also be considered in future budgets.



About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



Contact

Roland Schaap

Marketing & PR

InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam

Professor Tulpplein 1

1018 GX

AMSTERDAM

P: +31 (0) 20 622 6060

E: Amstel.Marketing@ihg.com

W:amsterdam.intercontinental.com | intercontinental.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.