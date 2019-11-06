Hestia Construction & Design Wins Prestigious Gold Star Award for Exceptional Home Remodeling Services

Hestia Construction & Design Home Remodel by Hestia Construction & Design Kitchen Remodel by Hestia Construction & Design

Award is given to companies that consistently exceed client expectations.

Each home has a story and every homeowner has a vision. Our expertise lies in our ability to take your vision and make it a reality.” — Hannah Valentine

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hestia Construction & Design is pleased to announce it has won the prestigious Gold Star Award for its exceptional home remodeling services in Texas.Hestia Construction & Design offers comprehensive remodeling services and specializes in home remodeling, kitchen remodeling , bathroom remodeling, and room additions. The company has a consistent track record for providing top quality customer service and design services that exceed client expectations, each and every time.For the second year in a row, Hestia Construction & Design has been awarded the prestigious Gold Star Award for its exceptional customer service.“We couldn’t be prouder to receive the Gold Star Award for both 2018 and 2019,” says Hannah Valentine, founder of Hestia Construction & Design. “We truly put our heart and soul into every client’s remodel or renovation, so it is such an honor to know the community feels we are meeting their expectations.”As a result of the award, Hestia Construction & Design is one of Texas’ most trusted home remodelers . The company believes that when planning a remodeling project for the bathroom, kitchen, or entire home, it is imperative to choose the right company for the most important decision you will make.“Your home is more than just an investment, more than a roof over your head, and more than a place to store your belongings,” states Valentine. “Each home has a story and every homeowner has a vision. Our expertise lies in our ability to take your vision and make it a reality.”Hestia Construction & Design provides a wide variety of remodeling services, including:• Full-home remodeling• Bathroom remodeling• Kitchen remodeling• Exterior remodeling• Additions• And more!For more information about Hestia Construction & Design, please visit the company’s website at https://hestiahomeservices.com/ About the CompanyHestia Construction & Design is owned and operated by born and raised Houstonians with a love for design and construction. The company is passionate about transforming spaces and is an A+ rated member of the Houston BBB, and a recipient of the 2018 and 2019 Gold Star Award.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.