NuSierra Colombia SAS and G&G Laboratories Partner to Push R&D Boundaries on Therapeutic Systems Utilizing Cannabinoids

We are excited to have the experienced scientists at G&G Laboratories working in our laboratories in Colombia” — Matias Gaviria - CEO, NuSierra

RIONEGRO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra) has paired up with U.S. based G&G Laboratories to push research and development of therapeutic systems that utilizing cannabinoids including THC, CBD and other minor cannabinoids.

There is a growing body of evidence to suggest that cannabinoids are beneficial for a range of clinical conditions, including pain, inflammation, epilepsy, sleep disorders, the symptoms of multiple sclerosis, anorexia, schizophrenia and other conditions. By partnering together, G&G Laboratories and NuSierra can move beyond herbal preparations of cannabinoids and advance the objective study of therapeutic efficacy, methods of administration, dose ranges and safety of cannabinoid preparations for specific indications.

“We are excited to have the experienced scientists at G&G Laboratories working in our laboratories in Colombia” says Matias Gaviria, CEO of NuSierra. “G&G has been pushing cannabinoid R&D boundaries with their Relevium™ products and their approach for building evidence through ongoing consumer and observational trials for specific heath indications perfectly complements our GMP production and extraction. By providing G&G with access to THC and other cannabinoids at our facilities in Rio Negro, Colombia our customers and ultimately patients will benefit.

“We’re incredibly excited for this new partnership. This will help G&G push the envelope further in understanding how cannabinoids can provide specific health benefits for consumer while also reaching a diverse set of fully legal markets with its products, something we could not have done without NuSierra,” said Mike Lui, G&G’s founder and CEO. Matias adds that “G&G’s products give NuSierra an new arsenal of consumer trial-backed formulations that we can now use to compete with companies in any fully legal market. Either through the NuSierra brand, Relevium™ or as a white-label manufacturer for our international clients. This is very exciting.”

NuSierra is a fully, licensed, compliant operating Colombian medical cannabis company, with large-scale organic cultivation, CO2 extraction and controlled environment manufacturing capacity including capsules, tinctures and topicals. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated, fully legal, medical markets within the U.S. Canada, Colombia, Germany and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.