Global Charity Initiative Partners with FMWC to Provide Showers for Homeless in South Central Los Angeles

GCI Fathers and Mothers Who Care

Showers for the Homeless

Meeting the needs of the poor and disabled is showing in a very tangible way our love and compassion for humanity” — Dr. Gershom Sikaala

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: GPR – (323) 799-6266Email: Gail@gibsonpublicrelations.com Global Charity Initiative Partners with FMWC to Provide Showers for the Homeless Community in South Central Los AngelesNovember 2019---Los Angeles, CA Global Charity Initiative a non-profit 501(3)c partnered with Fathers & Mothers Who Care a small local community organization to provide hygiene kits, fresh towels and supplies for the homeless. Dr. Gershom Sikaala, Founder of GCI arrived at the local community garden operated by FMWC and located at 104th Street & Vermont Avenue in South Central Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 5th with several volunteers to assist with preparations to receive the homeless community.Global Charity Initiative is a non-profit organization globally recognized for their work and commitment to eradicating poverty on a global scale. “We believe that by addressing the needs of the local community through outreach such as this, meets the community where they are, so that we can prepare their hearts and minds for a conscious shift in how they feel about themselves, and are ultimately able to effectuate positive change in the lives of many”, stated Sikaala. “The work that Linda Kelly is doing with FMWC aligns with our mission to help the poor and disadvantaged with compassion and love for all humanity, homeless, disabled or not, that to us is our ultimate goal” Sikaala also said.Shower Stop a mobile shower company also joined in with the two groups to provide warm showers for the cause, and will be present every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at this location for several weeks to come. The men and women who arrived were treated to 15-minute hot showers, shower gels, and a personal hygiene kit that contained toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap and brand-new clean wash cloths and clean drying towels, all provided by Global Charity Initiative and their volunteers. Additionally, GCI made a donation and commitment to continue this great service to the community to FMWC.For more information or interviews with Dr. Gershom Sikaala (GCI) or Linda Kelly (FMWC) please contact Gail Gibson, Gibson Public Relations at (323) 799-6266 or visit www.globalcharityinitiative.org , Email: gail@gibsonpublicrelations.com or visit www.gibsonpublicrelations.com Publicist of Record for Crisis Management.# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.