IDS Team Adds Nine Certified Lease & Finance Professional Designees

IDS Asset Finance Technology CLFP

Nine IDS team members have successfully passed the certification testing to receive their Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) designation.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of asset finance and origination technology announced today that nine of its team members have successfully completed the required coursework and passed the certification testing to receive their Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) designation. IDS is committed to the advancement of the equipment and asset leasing industry by ensuring its team has a solid foundation of industry knowledge provided by the CLFP foundation.

The CLFP designation identifies individuals who have put in the time to gain comprehensive knowledge of all aspects of the equipment leasing and financing industry,” stated Reid Raykovich, Executive Director, Certified Lease & Finance Professional Foundation. “IDS has been a great partner and we are excited to have nine new CLFP”

IDS team members with the CLFP designation are:

Steve Caulder, Director Professional Services

Joel Emmett, Lead Business Solutions Consultant

Maia McBurney, Senior Business Applications Consultant

Natalie Melhouse, Lead Business Solutions Consultant

David Olson, Principle Business Solutions Consultant

Ryan Rizzo, Senior Technical Implementation Consultant

Margaret Schmitt, Senior Technical Implementation Consultant

Scott Wall, Product Manager

Will Whelan, Senior Business Applications Consultant

“The CLFP designation has become the preeminent credential for equipment leasing and finance professionals throughout the world,” stated Katie Emmel, IDS COO. “We are thankful for the foundation and proud of our team for completing the certification process which recognizes their industry expertise. It is with this knowledge that our team delivers world class products and services to our global customer base. Well done, team IDS!”

The CLFP designation identifies an individual as a knowledgeable professional to employers, clients, customers, and peers in the equipment finance industry. There are currently 824 active Certified Lease & Finance Professionals and Associates in the United States, Canada and Australia. For more information, please go to http://www.clpfoundation.org/



