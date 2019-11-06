U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS CELEBRATES DINE ST. CROIX

Dine St. Croix runs through November 16, 2019.

ST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Offerings of the dynamic and diverse culinary heritage of St. Croix are being prepared, served and celebrated this month with the return of Dine St. Croix to the "Big Island" of the U.S. Virgin Islands.The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism announced the culinary event, originally known as Dine VI, was relaunched as Dine St. Croix this fall, providing visitors and residents with immersive cultural experiences, as well as mouth-watering opportunities to sample the island's delicious offerings across the diverse restaurant scene through November 16, 2019."St. Croix is without question one of the hottest culinary destinations in the Caribbean," said U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte, who pledged the Department of Tourism will continue to leverage the island's rich history, culture and culinary prowess to boost tourism to the island.Sixteen eateries are confirmed for Dine St. Croix, including 40 Strand Eatery, balter, Beach Side Cafe, Beauregard's on the Beach, BES Craft Cocktail Lounge, BREW STX, Cast Iron Pot Restaurant and Bar, Cibon é, DoughBoy Pretzels, EvRah Blue Moon Ice Cream, Ital in Paradise, Rum and Wine Bar Restaurant, Singh's Fast Food, The Terrace, Twin City Coffee House & Gallery, and Un Amore.Restaurants are offering special prix fixe menus, giving patrons chances to indulge in delicious cross sections of Crucian cuisine, including fresh farm-to-table and sea-to-plate options made with locally sourced ingredients.Special Dine St. Croix events include Cornmeal Culture 'Tunin' Fungi on November 7 and 13, Sunset & Just Desserts on November 9, and a Mixology Demonstration & Saltfish Gundy Cooking Demo on November 15.For more information, visit www.dinestcroix.com About the U.S. Virgin IslandsFor more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to VisitUSVI.com , follow us on Instagram ( @visitusvi) and become a fan on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI ). When traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. citizens enjoy all the conveniences of domestic travel - including on-line check-in - making travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands easier than ever. As a United States Territory, travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands does not require a passport from U.S. citizens arriving from Puerto Rico or the U.S. mainland. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are the same as for entering the United States from any foreign destination. Upon departure, a passport is required for all but U.S. citizens.ENDSSource: United States Virgin Islands Department of TourismContacts:Alani Henneman-Todman, U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism +1 340 774-8784ahenneman@usvitourism.vi



