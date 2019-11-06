INTRODUCING THE NEW VICTORIAN SCHOOL (TNVS) IN PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI, BUILT BY A FATHER & DAUGHTER TEAM

A Non-Profit of Hope, Influenced by Music

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Victorian School (TNVS) in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, is a revitalized non-profit education program built by a father and daughter duo and influenced heavily by their musical roots, building hope in the community.The Victorian School opened in September 1991. After a violent coup d'etat in Haiti, famous father and violinist Romel Joseph decided to open The Victorian School with his wife, an English Teacher, to help the students in the community affected by the tragedy. The idea came to fruition after neighbors noticed Romel’s daughter was receiving homeschool classes and wanted the same for their children. Soon there were over 20 children enrolled and the recognition of The Victorian School continued to grow. On January 12, 2000, there was an electrical circuit that sparked and started a fire. There were four propane gas tanks that exploded, completely destroying the school. After a few months, the Joseph family reopened. It took four years to rebuild The Victorian School.On January 12, 2010, Romel Joseph, was in the trenches of another natural disaster, an earthquake. Romel was on the third floor of a five story building when it collapsed. It took 18 hours for first responders to remove him from the rubble. Romel still put his best foot forward for the people of Haiti. He founded Friends of Music Education for Haiti (FMEH), a non-profit to help rebuild TNVS and its music program. Originally, the organization helped collect donations due to Romel’s heroic story, but the non-profit evolved and started to provide music education through cultural exchange in TNVS and for all music programs in Haiti. TNVS is known as one of the leading American bilingual schools in Haiti with a string orchestra, dance and artisan program. The goal of the non-profit is to mold future “Romel Josephs”, students who show academic promise, talent and the leadership qualities needed to make a difference in Haiti.FMEH launched The Romel Joseph Collection, a six volume series (in progress) that uses over 150 international children's songs to help beginning and intermediate violinists. The songs are from Haiti, France, USA, England and Columbia. The collection was inspired by Romel Joseph’s daughter, Victoria Joseph. There is a Haitian proverb with the same saying.. "pitit tig se tig." It means a tiger's child is a tiger. Like Father, like daughter, Victoria decided to grab the reins after her father unfortunate passing in October 2015.“I remember looking at the outside wall on the street and seeing the name of the school... My name (Victoria Joseph). And instantly made the decision to uproot my life from Miami and relocated to Haiti. Since then, we went from 208 students to 304. We published The Romel Joseph Collection Volume 1, built a library and two additional floors in the existing building,” stated Victoria Joseph, Co-Director of TVNS.Victoria Joseph has made it her mission to follow in her father’s footsteps. She is spearheading a new project close to her heart, The Romel Joseph Collection Volume 2. Approximately 50 percent of the collection has Haitian traditional songs and rhythms that have never been written out in sheet music form until now. The goal is to teach young students the songs with a fun coloring book and CD included in each volume of the collection.Victoria Joseph is bridging all the charitable efforts together for the greater good of Haiti. TNVS is still in the process of rebuilding the current structure of the school to comfortably accommodate the 304 students and proper facilities to expand its music program (rehearsal space, an air-conditioned instrument room, etc.). TNVS welcomes teachers to come for professional development seminars and academic activities (science projects, math activities, social and emotional learning activities, etc). TNVS serves preschool, elementary and middle school. The goal is to buy another property with an intensive high school and college prep program. With the help of the non-profit FMEH, Victoria hopes to secure a property large enough to include a 500-600 seat auditorium.To make a donation to the non-profit FMEH, please visit http://fmehaiti.org/en/get-involved/



