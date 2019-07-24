INTRODUCING UPPHONE, A NEW WEBSITE TO HELP FIND & COMPARE CELL PHONES, PLANS & COVERAGE MAPS FROM EVERY U.S. CARRIER

The Travelocity of Cell Phones & Plans: UpPhone Offers Step-By-Step Guides to Help Readers Fix Technical Issues & Navigate Their Cell Phones With Ease

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carriers make it difficult to compare cell phones and plans. UpPhone makes it easy to find the perfect plan and phone with their comparison tools. They also offer step-by-step guides to help readers navigate and fix their cell phones with ease.UpPhone’s motto is “Cell Phones, Simplified!” The website offers engaging content and expert guidance from a team of experts led by former Apple employee, David Payette. UpPhone makes buying, owning, and fixing cell phones easy and enjoyable for people at all levels. UpPhone helps readers find the perfect phone for their individual needs, shows them how to use it, and helps them fix it if it breaks. After all, sometimes the best way to fix a broken cell phone is to get a new one! UpPhone’s primary goal is to help consumers navigate the complicated world of cell phones, while simultaneously making it easier to find the best cell phone and plan for them. UpPhone sets itself apart by offering guidance throughout the entire cell phone ownership lifecycle. It’s more than just another comparison site seeking commission and walking away after compensation. The folks at UpPhone have one mission: to help their readers.UpPhone’s comparison tools help readers discover cell phone deals and plans with the features they need. Readers can find carriers with the best service in their local area by utilizing the UpPhone Coverage Map. The website has numerous educational tools including (but not limited to); How-To articles; Glossary of cell phone terms; A “Fix” section for devices; iPads and iPhones broken down by category: Apple ID, Apps, Battery, Buttons and more.In 2018, a small, hard-working team of people from around the world, led by UpPhone Founder David Payette, created, designed, and developed the comparison site. UpPhone’s YouTube Channel “ Payette Forward ” (11,500,000+ views) is hosted by former Apple employee, David Payette, and cell phone expert David Lynch. This is an excellent extension for readers who are looking for cell phone tips and visuals to help them fix common and (or) complicated technical issues without leaving the comfort of their own home.“A lot of people could save hundreds of dollars per year by switching to a new cell phone plan. Carriers don’t always tell customers when they could be saving money. Our goal with UpPhone is to make the process of buying and comparing cell phones and plans simple and easy to understand,” stated David Payette, Founder of UpPhone.UpPhone is the new go-to website that helps people navigate the entire cell phone lifecycle, all in one place. To learn more about UpPhone, please visit the website www.UpPhone.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.