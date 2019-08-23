EDGY VEGGIE TM, A NEW PLANT-BASED BRAND BY CREATIVE CRUSTS INC., LAUNCHES GRAIN FREE AND GLUTEN FREE VEGGIE WRAPS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Edgy Veggie TM, a plant-based brand by Creative Crust Inc., just launched a new grain free and gluten free veggie wrap product line. Edgy Veggie TM gluten free brands are now wholesaling directly to select distributors nationally, as well as to restaurants and other foodservice entities in the New York Metropolitan Area. The Edgy Veggie TM will be available in retailers across the United States later this year.Now you can enjoy your favorite sandwiches without compromising your diet or lifestyle. The 10” Edgy Veggie TM Wraps are available in three different flavors including zucchini, sweet potato, and the brand’s staple ingredient, cauliflower. Unlike other food brands on the market today, The wraps only contain 110 calories per serving (one wrap) and compatible with popular diets like Keto, Paleo, Whole 30, Atkins, and of course vegan and vegetarian.In May 2019, Creative Crusts Inc. (CCI) launched The Edgy Veggie TM Cauliflower & Broccoli Cheddar Pizza Crusts. The pizza crusts were very well received by retailers, distributors, restaurants and customers alike, CCI decided to follow up the success with a new product line of grain free veggie wraps/tortillas.The Edgy Veggie’s National Account Director, Marc Wexler, stated “We’ve been able to formulate a great tasting certified gluten free and plant-based wrap/tortilla for use in food service and into a gluten free and plant-based retail item to be announced shortly”CCI’s goal is to provide healthy alternatives for a $5 billion a year industry. According to the U.S. Gluten-Free Foods Market-Statistics and Facts, the gluten-free marketplace is expected to exceed $7.5 billion by 2020. CCI created one of a kind packaging for each product to serve a variety of market segments including (but not limited to); retail pack to supermarkets; wholesale to restaurants and pizzerias; and retail or wholesale via e-commerce platforms.Edgy Veggie TM Wraps will be available at select retailers in the Metro New York and New Jersey market. The bulk wholesale pack is currently being distributed and sold through restaurants, pizzeria’s and food service networks such as schools and nursing facilities alike. For more information about the Edgy Veggie brand, please visit Edgy-Veggie.com.



