President of Cornerstone Solutions Rick Asnani Joins Leadership Florida Regional Council

Rick Asnani, National Political Strategist and President of Cornerstone Solutions

Asnani will work with statewide leaders on projects and goals to activate, educate and engage through top-level programs and development

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Asnani, founder, President and Chief Solutions Officer of Cornerstone Solutions, a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm providing communications services, issue management and community relations, has joined as a member of the Leadership Team for the Gulfstream Regional Council with Leadership Florida.

As a member of the Leadership Team through the Gulfstream Regional Council, Asnani will work with his regional colleagues to serve as a liaison between the Board of Directors and the full membership. Asnani is focused on moving forward the mission, vision and values of Leadership Florida by focusing on leadership development, education and engagement with leaders throughout the state for a better Florida.

“I am honored to work alongside my Leadership Florida colleagues to further advance our goals of creating an even better Florida,” said Asnani. “Over the last year, I had the opportunity to learn, grow and work with 55 leaders from across Florida as part of the 2018-2019 class. Now, I am ready to bring that passion and commitment to service to the 2019-2020 Board of Leadership Florida.”

Leadership Florida is a statewide organization dedicated to bringing together emerging and existing leaders from across the state to challenge, prepare and inspire them to build a better Florida. By providing meaningful forums and creating unique opportunities, members are introduced to fresh transformative ideas and information, which allows them to enhance and recharge their leadership skills.

Asnani is currently a member of the 2019-2020 Leadership Florida Gulfstream Regional Council covering five counties in Florida including Palm Beach County. In 2018-2019, Asnani graduated from the Leadership Florida Cornerstone Class with over 55 professionals. Leaders are selected annually to participate in the Leadership Florida Cornerstone Class for a stimulating and thought-provoking nine-month educational program that consists of five two and three-day sessions held in cities throughout the state. These sessions include programming on issues critical to Florida, leadership skills assessment and training, and relevant information on Florida's history, demography, diversities, and opportunities.

To learn more about Leadership Florida, please visit: https://www.leadershipflorida.org/

About Cornerstone Solutions

Cornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. With over 50 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs, and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. We help clients navigate contentious public issues on local, state and national levels.



