AnalyticsIQ Launches Targeted Marketing Audiences Tailored to CBD Advertisers

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Predictive analytics and marketing data innovator AnalyticsIQ , is proud to announce the launch of the company’s innovative CBD marketing audiences . The audience segments are aimed at helping CBD companies deliver targeted communication with interested consumers across offline and online marketing channels.The CBD (cannabidiol) industry is booming, anticipated to hit $22 billion in revenue by 2020 with two in three U.S. consumers considering using CBD-infused products. Companies are meeting consumers’ appetite for these CBD products with everyone from Sephora to pet treat suppliers building businesses around cannabis. With an explosion of CBD related companies and products, now it is more critical than ever for CBD brands to build a loyal base of fans if they want to thrive long-term.“As a pioneer in the marketing data industry, we saw an opportunity to help other pioneering companies, specifically those navigating the booming world of CBD products,” states Anna Brantley, Chief Revenue Officer at AnalyticsIQ. “As the first data company to utilize cognitive psychology and research in our data creation, our expertise perfectly aligns with the personal nature of CBD product selection and usage,” adds Brantley.By blending together demographics, behaviors and psychological motivators, AnalyticsIQ’s CBD marketing audiences help companies target and reach:- Consumers likely to utilize CBD products- Consumers who desire to leverage CBD to manage personal pain, anxiety or stress- Consumers likely to use CBD products in specific forms like edibles, oils and topicals- Consumers who are also interested in supporting political policies related to the cannabis industryAdvertisers can target the AnalyticsIQ CBD audiences for communication across traditional personalized channels, like direct mail. The segments can also be used for digital, mobile, video and even advanced TV marketing, where permissible. These CBD audiences can also be leveraged for analytics, so that companies can understand their current customer base and even develop custom look alike models.For advertisers, agencies and media companies interested in learning more about the AnalyticsIQ’s new CBD marketing audiences, custom modeling solutions and cross-channel activation capabilities, please visit https://analytics-iq.com or contact sales@analyitcs-iq.comAbout AnalyticsIQAnalyticsIQ is a leading predictive analytics and consumer and business marketing data innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help marketers understand how and why consumers make decisions. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore consumer database provides unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies and technology providers.For B2B marketers, the BusinessCore database delivers rich insights on both businesses and individual professionals. Our data helps brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile and TV. Headquartered in Atlanta and recently named one of Georgia’s Top 10 most innovative companies, AnalyticsIQ’s team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists have over 100 years of collective analytical experience and expertise. For more information, visit www.analytics-iq.com and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ.



