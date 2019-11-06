Doctor On Demand Joins the Health Care Transformation Task Force

The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) announced today that Doctor On Demand has joined its membership.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) announced today that Doctor On Demand has joined its membership.Established in 2014, the Task Force is a multi-sector industry consortium comprised of organizations representing patients, payers, providers and purchasers committed to advancing delivery system transformation that drives rapid, measurable change for ourselves and our country. By developing and disseminating strategic, operational and policy recommendations, it aims to align private and public-sector efforts to transform the U.S. health care system by accelerating the adoption of value-based payment and care delivery models.Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., Doctor On Demand is the nation’s leading virtual care provider. With a focus on supporting individuals’ health wherever they may be, Doctor On Demand offers preventive health, chronic care, urgent care, primary care, and integrated behavioral health services through their patient-centric care model and virtual platform. Doctor On Demand recently announced a partnership with Walmart to expand the company’s virtual care program to provide its members with access to board-certified primary care physicians and multidisciplinary care teams via live face-to-face video visits on mobile phones, tablets or computers. The partnership also aims to reduce avoidable health care costs with enhanced care delivery and access to preventive services using virtual care.“Doctor On Demand is a pioneer in virtual care and committed to providing affordable, high-quality care to the patients they serve,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director of the Health Care Transformation Task Force. “Their addition to the membership ensures that the Task Force continues to push against the status quo and consider innovative modes of health care delivery in our pursuit of a value-driven, patient-centered delivery system.”“We are excited to join a group of leaders as committed to value transformation as Doctor On Demand,” said Ross Friedberg, Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer at Doctor On Demand. “As the industry looks for opportunities to make care more accessible and affordable for consumers, we offer a forward-looking approach to optimized care delivery. We look forward to working together with Task Force members to achieve sustainable system transformation.”As a member of the Task Force, Doctor On Demand joins a consortium that shares deep operational expertise and experience while offering a strong policy voice and demonstrated commitment to accelerating the adoption of value-based payment and care delivery. The group recently reported that its payer and provider members had 52 percent of their respective business in value arrangements at the end of 2018. The Task Force’s Board of Directors meets quarterly and oversees six work groups that meet monthly to address a variety of consumer-centered, value-based payment topics.For more information please visit: https://hcttf.org ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEHealth Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG TASK FORCE MEMBERS: Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Ascension • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • ChenMed • Clarify Health Solutions • Cleveland Clinic • Community Catalyst • Dignity Health • Doctor On Demand • Encompass Health • Evolent Health • Geisinger • HRHCare • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • Mental Health America • National Health Law Program • National Partnership for Women & Families • Pacific Business Group on Health • Partners Healthcare • Premier • Remedy • Sentara Healthcare • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits TrustABOUT DOCTOR ON DEMANDDoctor On Demand, the nation’s leading virtual care provider, is reimagining what health care looks like for today’s world. Their nationwide health care platform puts the patient first by providing access to board-certified physicians, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Through its mobile application and website, consumers can access quality care in all 50 states 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To learn more, visit www.doctorondemand.com



