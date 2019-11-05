HitCasinoBonus Rises to Prominence in the iGaming Market

HitCasinoBonus

LONDON, UK, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HitCasinoBonus.com, an esteemed casino affiliate website that provides honest and unbiased casino reviews written by a dedicated team of professionals with over a decade of experience in playing at and reviewing online casinos, continues to take great strides towards becoming the best in class. This is seen in their latest achievement in becoming the superior website in terms of page speed and general delivery of content to their users, putting to shame some of the big sharks of the casino ocean, like AskGamblers and Slotsia.

Launched in 2016, HitCasinoBonus has been crafting high-quality content to ensure that all players know what to expect from a gaming site before signing up with it. The team behind this fantastic success spends most of their time playing, researching, or writing about games, user guides, as well as the latest iGaming industry news.

What this means is that they offer their users a thorough opinion that has been well-researched, formed through years of experience, and if it’s a game, most likely played to death. These industry experts know online casinos inside out, and they are committed to putting all their experience and know-how into writing articles that can help their users get the most from their gambling experience.

Central to the success of HitCasinoBonus is their belief that quality is more beneficial than quantity, and they are determined to stick to this conviction no matter what.

Rise to Stardom

In the fiercely competitive iGaming industry, transparency is much sought-after. Much like in 2018, HitCasinoBonus has put a few notches up when it comes to increasing the speed of delivery. With a vast number of sites, brands, and affiliates alike operating within the borders of the iGaming industry, gambling aficionados around the globe expect the process of delivering fast content as a standard practice. As a result, the importance of quick and reliable delivery time for avid gambling fans is greater than ever.

HitCasinoBonus has raised the bar in this regard and wiped the floor with its biggest competitors. As of recently, HitCasinoBonus can take great pride in knowing that they’ve become the best in class in the iGaming industry when it comes to page speed or content. Below, you can see how the website fares against its biggest rivals:

1. HitCasinoBonus — 2.5s (unthrottled)

2. HitCasinoBonus — 6.9s (3G)

3. Slotsia — 8.4s (3G)

4. Zamsino — 14.6s (3G)

5. Casino Tops Online — 14.7s (3G)

6. AskGamblers — 19.7 (3G)

7. AboutSlots — 27.9s (3G)

These values are taken from GTmetrix, a tool that analyses websites’ speed performance. Well, not everyone can be a winner. Determination and hard work always pays off.

HitCasinoBonus Sees a Boom in Popularity Among UK Players

HitCasinoBonus doesn’t keep it a secret that the UK is their primary market. And why would they consider how popular they’ve become there? HitCasinoBonus is truly firing on all cylinders, and this is further confirmed by the fact that they’ve recently become fully compliant on all fronts, including GDPR. Namely, last year, the ASA decided to impose new standards on how promotion on bets and marketing can be worded due to the increasing competition among affiliates. This decision was immediately supported by the UKGC. The team at HitCasinoBonus wasted no time and quickly changed and updated its Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions much ahead of the deadline, including their own Responsible Gaming manifesto to assure user they are to be considered a trustworthy partner. They’ve shown dedication to put their users first and protect their integrity.

New Infrastructure

The iGaming industry is exponentially growing, which is why a continuous improvement approach is necessary to keep ahead of the game. HitCasinoBonus is well aware of that fact, as they’ve shown by consistently updating and improving their product. They’ve upgraded their website with new tools and filters, helping their users to find the Best Online Casinos and Best Online Casino Bonuses hassle-free.

Over the past year, the team behind HitCasinoBonus decided to cut down the number of new brands they list on the site. This decision wasn’t made in order to deprive their users of choices, but rather to raise the bar on what they publish and why. The team wanted to make sure that all the best casino bonuses and exclusive offers are available to their users at all times. That’s not to say that they haven’t added plenty of new and unique casinos, because they did. ZetCasino, Casilando, TonyBet are among the new casinos listed.

As part of the progress, HitCasinoBonus has also expanded the content base of the website, allowing users to learn everything there is about largest software providers of top class slots and all the various payment methods offered by online casinos. They’ve also started to put an extra effort into their slot reviews to be able to deliver the best possible content to their users.

As of today, HitCasinoBonus’ extensive portfolio has over 125 casino reviews, offer more than 500 casino bonuses, 220 casino games reviews which are also free to play for users outside the UK, 400 casino content articles centred around industry news, and approximately 75 user-friendly and helpful guides for both beginners and experienced players.

About HitCasinoBonus.com

Launched in 2016, HitCasinoBonus has established itself as a prominent one-stop shop for online casinos. It currently offers casino news, reviews and free play of slot games from some of the best software providers. With HitCasinoBonus, players get informed while earning bonus spins along the way!

To learn more about the site, have a look at HitCasinoBonus.com or you can connect with the team through Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn and other social channels using @hitcasinobonus.



