WhiteBit Cryptocurrency Exchange Adds Stealth with Multiple Trading Pairs

Stealth XST

Stealth XST now available for multiple trading pairs on Estonian exchange platform

Stealth is a very promising privacy-based currency and we’re very happy to welcome its community at WhiteBit” — Volodymyr Nosov, CEO of WhiteBit

DOVER, DE, USA, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stealth team is pleased to announce their integration on the WhiteBit centralized and regulated cryptocurrency exchange. Available XST trading pairs on the WhiteBit exchange include BTC, ETH, and USD.“Stealth is a very promising privacy-based currency and we’re very happy to welcome its community at WhiteBit”, stated Volodymyr Nosov, CEO of WhiteBit. “Stay tuned, there are more great updates to come!”Stealth is currently trading on multiple exchanges including Bittrex, Vinex, Bitinka, Altilly, and SouthXchange. Additional market integrations are underway in anticipation of the full release of the new Junaeth consensus protocol.Junaeth, formerly termed “qPoS”, is a unique reputation and stake-based consensus protocol that delivers one of the fastest blockchains in existence. Junaeth’s stake-based protocol obviates the political mess of so-called “delegated” systems where founders and insiders often have a corrupting influence on blockchain performance, governance, and development of a supporting ecosystem.Along with being a blazing fast protocol, Junaeth is engineered to support transactions with full cryptographic privacy, making it the most technically capable consensus protocol available. Additionally, Junaeth’s consensus mechanism allows for sidechains, blockchain oracles, on-chain governance, and other advanced blockchain functionalities. For these reasons, Stealth predicts Junaeth will serve as a model for future high performance blockchains.Now successfully in testnet, the Junaeth code has recently been published to GitHub and is available for public review.Stealth’s unique, public blockchain was launched in 2014, and their lead developer, Dr. James Stroud, recently presented at both Consensus New York and Elev8 Los Angeles, discussing their latest development milestones, including their new Junaeth proof-of-stake consensus protocols.### ENDS ###About Stealth R&DStealth provides the fastest cryptographically private digital currency possible. The Stealth blockchain provides almost instant transactions with absolute privacy protection using state of the art cryptography combined with streamlined blockchain execution. This new technology is called Junaeth.Stealth R&D LLC is a registered Delaware (USA) limited liability corporation. For more information visit https://stealth.org/ About WhiteBitWhiteBit ( http://whitebit.com/ ) is a licensed cryptocurrency exchange platform trusted by over 10,000 users. It offers pro-features and a multi-language support.WhiteBit is a professional platform for trading of digital assets that offers an intuitive user interface with real-time orderbooks, charting and technical analysis tools, trading history, automation features, and much more, including; Smart WAF-Screen detects and repels hacker attacks, 96% of assets are stored in cold wallets, support for up to 10 000 transactions per second, and over 70 trading pairs.Media Contact:For media inquiries please contact Stealth by email to contact@stealth.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.