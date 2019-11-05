Sixfold Providing AVISTA OIL With Real-Time Visibility of Shipments

Base oil and lubricant manufacturer aims to differentiate from competitors through better customer services by providing live shipment data

Sixfold is the future of data distribution in the supply chain” — Manfred Himmelbach, AVISTA OIL’s Head of Group Logistics

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixfold, a leading provider of real-time logistics visibility for supply chains, today announces that AVISTA OIL has begun onboarding its live shipment data platform with carriers enabling the base oil and lubricant manufacturer to provide customers with live data on transports.

Armed with live shipment data, AVISTA OIL will differentiate from its competitors and gain business advantage through enhanced customer services.

”Sixfold is the future of data distribution in the supply chain,” said Manfred Himmelbach, AVISTA OIL’s Head of Group Logistics at a carrier workshop in October 2019 on onboarding the Sixfold platform. ”Our customers have high demands and expect real-time information about their orders and if there are any delays.”

Manfred Himmelbach emphasized to carriers at the workshop that customers insist upon making better use of human resources for timely offloading of shipments. With this in mind, AVISTA OIL used a mobile app based solution, but this did not take into account the vulnerability factor of a human. ”It’s human to forget to set a manual status of a shipment in the app before setting off on a delivery and messages that the driver left three hours ago are worthless for customers. Customers want to know when their shipments will arrive and Sixfold’s real-time visibility platform with predictive AI on delays ensure that we as a supplier meet that goal,” added Himmelbach.

AVISTA OIL views the Sixfold platform as the successor to its currently used mobile application. ”It is a completely technical solution and requires no input from a driver. Human vulnerability errors are thus avoided and we are now only dependent upon a dispatcher assigning license plates during time slot bookings,” explained Himmelbach.

“Onboarding AVISTA OIL’s carriers to the Sixfold platform has proved an immensely simple and successful operation,” adds Philipp Röthlin, Customer Success Manager at Sixfold. “Following the one-day carrier workshop, AVISTA OIL had real-time visibility of 70% of shipments within a week and will have 100% visibility within the coming days.”

Sixfold is the exclusive real-time visibility provider for Transporeon, Europe’s largest logistics network. Transporeon facilitates 50,000 shipments daily and is used by 1,500 shippers in the manufacturing and retailing industries.

About Sixfold

Sixfold is one of Europe’s leading real-time logistics visibility platforms for the supply chain. Shippers and carriers seamlessly integrate their transport management systems with the Sixfold visibility platform to know where their shipments are and when they will arrive with minimal manual work from either of the parties. The platform aggregates data from all telematics systems into one data stream giving true end-to-end visibility of shipments. The Sixfold platform has powerful AI capabilities and singularly predicts delays and provides proactive alerts on any shipment delays. Up to Euros 500 million of goods are monitored by Europe’s supply chains each day using the Sixfold platform enabling customers and shippers to gain business advantage and to better plan operations. Sixfold supports customers in more than 25 European languages and data distributed on its platform is totally secure and GDPR compliant. Visit www.sixfold.com

