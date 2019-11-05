Nanobionic Selected by NASA iTech as One of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies

Nanobionic

Nanobionic chosen as one of NASA iTech's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanobionic® was selected by NASA iTech as one of the top 10 finalists that presented their innovations between Oct. 7-8, 2019, at the NASA iTech forum in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The participants submitted to NASA iTech under four main technology categories, that included; energy storage density, power-efficient technologies, medical breakthroughs, as well as radiation protection, mitigation and hardware. A fifth category, referred to as X-factor innovations, included technologies that might not fit under the above mentioned categories, however, could significantly impact space exploration. Chief technologists from various NASA centers and industry leaders, listened to the presentations of the top 10 finalists, and met with the participants.

Nanobionic® technology is a soft coating comprised of a blend of minerals, that can be applied to any type of fabric, developed to increase muscle strength and endurance, and enhance recovery. When Nanobionic® technology comes in close contact with the human body, it stimulates local blood flow, enhances faster recovery, increases general wellness of being, and promotes restful sleep.

Nanobionic® technology has been validated through several independent (published) scientific studies, that have proven a variety of performance, recovery and wellness benefits. The FDA has determined that Nanobionic products are medical devices, as defined in section 201(h) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and are also General Wellness products.

Nanobionic® technology can be applied to variety of industries, including but not limited to; apparel, footwear, socks, bedding, mattresses, furniture, car seats, orthopedics, military & space wear.

Nanobionic® technology has received 12 international awards for innovation, and is the next generation in bio-functional textiles, combining science, technology and nature to enhance your life.

“We are very humbled and honored to have been selected by NASA iTech as one of the top 10 finalists, and to be amongst incredible innovations that could significantly impact space exploration,” said George Psipsikas, Founder & CEO, Nanobionic®.

NASA iTech searches for and identifies advancements in technologies, not already funded by NASA, that are solving problems on Earth and have the potential to address existing challenges to enable NASA missions.

About NASA's iTech

NASA iTech challenges entrepreneurs to think outside the box and consider applications for their innovations in space. By identifying technology areas and engaging innovators from outside the agency, NASA iTech offers the unique opportunity for feedback on commercial technologies that could prove useful for exploration of the Moon and Mars. NASA iTech within the Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, works in collaboration with the National Institute of Aerospace in Hampton, Virginia.

Source: NASA iTech,: www.nasa.gov , www.nasaitech.org

More about Nanobionic®: www.nanobionic-group.com

www.nanobionic.com



