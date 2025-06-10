President Pelonis to Welcome Visionary Leaders at 2025 ACS Athens Commencement Ceremony

Dr.Peggy Pelonis, President

This year's commencement welcomes Michail Bletsas, Director of Computing - MIT Media Lab, and Maria Olson, Chargé d’Affaires - U.S. Embassy -Athens

We welcome two outstanding individuals to our graduation ceremony. Their presence reflects our belief in the transformative power of education and shaping a better world.” — Dr. Peggy Pelonis, President

ATHENS, GREECE, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Community Schools of Athens, ACS Athens, proudly announces the keynote and honorary speakers for the 2025 Commencement Ceremony, to be held on Friday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the ACS Athens Theater. This year's commencement will feature inspiring addresses from Michail Bletsas, Director of Computing at the MIT Media Lab, and Maria Olson, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Athens—two globally respected leaders in technology, diplomacy, and public service.

In announcing this year’s speakers, Dr. Peggy Pelonis, President of ACS Athens, underscored the values and vision the event represents:

“We are privileged to welcome two outstanding individuals to our graduation ceremony,” said Dr. Pelonis. “Both Mr. Bletsas and Ms. Olson represent excellence in their fields, a commitment to global service, and the kind of innovative and principled leadership that we aim to inspire in our graduates. Their presence reflects our belief in the transformative power of education and the responsibility we all share in shaping a better world.”

Keynote Speaker: Michail Bletsas

A longtime Research Scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab, Mr. Bletsas is a pioneer in the field of computing infrastructure and education technology. He played a central role in the "One Laptop Per Child" initiative, developing the XO laptop to expand educational access globally. His research today includes network security, disinformation operations, and AI systems design. In 2024, he was appointed the first Governor of Greece’s National Cybersecurity Authority, furthering his impact on global technology policy and digital safety.

Honorary Speaker: Maria Olson

Ms. Olson brings a distinguished diplomatic career to the ACS Athens stage. Currently serving as Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Athens, she has held high-level positions across Europe, the Middle East, and Washington, D.C., including as Director of the Office of Southern European Affairs and Press Spokesperson for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. Her lifelong commitment to cross-cultural dialogue and international cooperation embodies the global mindset ACS Athens seeks to cultivate in its students.

A Commencement of Purpose and Promise

The ACS Athens Commencement Ceremony is more than a celebration of academic achievement—it is a reaffirmation of the school’s mission to educate conscious global citizens who lead with character, compassion, and competence.

