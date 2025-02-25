ACS Athens Celebrates 80 Years of Excellence with a Star-Studded Gala

Oscar Award Winner Filmaker, Alexander Payne, gives keynote address at ACS Athens Gala

This is not just a Gala —it is a powerful statement of what we stand for and a bold declaration of what’s ahead. Architects of tomorrow. ” — Dr.Peggy Pelonis

CHALANDRI, GREECE, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Community Schools (ACS) of Athens marked its historic 80th Anniversary with a spectacular Gala, celebrating eight decades of academic excellence, leadership, and global impact. The event, held in Athens, brought together distinguished alumni, esteemed guests, and supporters to honor the school's legacy.

The evening’s master of ceremonies was TV personality Yanna Darilis, setting the tone for a night of inspiration, celebration, and philanthropy. The Gala featured distinguished special guests and keynote speakers, including Maria Olson, U.S. Embassy, Chargé d'Affaires, Oscar-winning filmmaker Alexander Payne, and astronaut physician Dr. Scott Parazynski, each sharing their personal insights on leadership, innovation, and the power of education.

Honoring the outstanding achievements of ACS alumni, the school proudly recognized three exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields:

Charles Eliot (Class of 1974) – Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to technology and innovation throughout his 25- year career at Microsoft. After leaving Microsoft in 2017, Charles worked for a start-up and then moved to the Institute for Disease Modeling at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where he led the software engineering organization until his retirement in 2025.

Georgios Petropoulos (Class of 1997) – Young Leadership Award honoree, celebrated for his leadership in humanitarian advocacy and policymaking, having dedicated more than 20 years to the United Nations and international NGOs.

Mark Wolper (Class of 1979) Distinguished Alumni Service Award recipient, honored for his unwavering commitment and service to ACS Athens and his remarkable influence in the entertainment industry as President of The Wolper Organization at Warner Bros., shaping the future of storytelling.

In her speech, the President, Dr. Peggy Pelonis stated; "This is not just a Gala —it is a powerful statement of what we stand for and a bold declaration of what’s ahead. Architects of tomorrow. The minds that will break barriers, the voices that will challenge injustice, the hearts that will bring light to a world in need."

As ACS Athens embarks on its next chapter, the school remains committed to fostering academic excellence, leadership, and innovation. This milestone celebration not only honored its distinguished past but also reinforced its vision for the future— empowering students to reach their full potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.