American Community Schools of Athens, Greece, Celebrates 80 Years of Excellence

ACS Athens 80th Anniversary

ACS Athens, proudly celebrates its 80th anniversary, marking eight decades of academic excellence, innovation, and global citizenship.

This celebration is not just about honoring our past; it is about embracing the future and the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.” — Dr. Peggy Pelonis, President, ACS Athens

ATHENS, CHALANDRI, GREECE, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Community Schools of Athens (ACS Athens), proudly celebrates its 80th anniversary, marking eight decades of academic excellence, innovation, and global citizenship. Since its founding in 1944, ACS Athens has been a beacon of holistic, student-centered learning, empowering generations of students to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

Over the past 80 years, ACS Athens has achieved significant milestones, expanding its academic programs, embracing next-generation educational technology, and fostering a culture of inclusivity, leadership, and service. The school’s commitment to critical thinking, creativity, and ethical citizenship has prepared students to excel at top universities and in distinguished careers worldwide.

A Legacy of Excellence

Throughout its history, ACS Athens has been at the forefront of educational innovation, pioneering programs that integrate STEM, the arts, athletics, and social responsibility. Among its many achievements, the school has:

• Expanded its IB and AP programs, providing students with rigorous, internationally recognized curricula.

• Integrated AI and technology into classrooms to enhance learning experiences.

• Developed a leadership-focused approach to education, empowering students to become ethical, global citizens.

• Strengthened its community engagement, fostering partnerships with organizations that promote social impact and sustainability.

Celebrating Guest Speakers and Distinguished Alumni

ACS Athens takes great pride in its exceptional alumni, many of whom have made groundbreaking contributions in their respective fields. Among the special gues speakers and celebrated alumni being honored at the 80-Year Gala taking place on February 14th, 2024, in Athens, Greece, are:

• Keynote Speaker- Dr. Scott Parazynski, Former NASA Astronaut & CEO of OnwardAir

• Special Guest Speaker- Mr. Alexander Payne, Award-Winning Film Director & Screenwriter

• Charles Eliot (Class of 1974) – Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, recognized for his contributions to technology and innovation during his 25-year

career at Microsoft.

• Georgios Petropoulos (Class of 1997) – Young Leadership Award honoree, acknowledged for his leadership and impact in humanitarian advocacy and

policymaking, having worked in the field of humanitarian affairs and response for more than two decades, including roles with the United Nations, and

several international NGOs.

• Mark Wolper – Distinguished Alumni Service Award recipient, celebrated for his influential work as President of The Wolper Organization at Warner Bros.,

shaping the future of entertainment and storytelling.

A Vision for the Future

As ACS Athens celebrates its 80th year, it remains committed to its mission of educating future leaders and changemakers. The school is launching a special fundraising initiative to renovate its theatre with next-generation technology, ensuring that students have access to cutting-edge performance and learning spaces.

Dr. Peggy Pelonis, President of ACS Athens, reflected on this milestone:

“For 80 years, ACS Athens has been more than just a school, it has been a place of discovery, inspiration, and transformation. Our students and alumni have changed the world in countless ways, and we look forward to continuing this legacy of excellence. This celebration is not just about honoring our past; it is about embracing the future and the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Join the Celebration

ACS Athens invites its students, alumni, faculty, parents, and supporters to join in celebrating this milestone and contribute to its vision for the future. The 80-Year Gala, presented by Master of ceremonies, TV personality, Yanna Darilis, is an opportunity to honor our past, celebrate our present, and shape our future.

For more information about ACS Athens, the 80-Year Gala, or ways to support the school’s initiatives, please visit www.acs.gr

About ACS Athens

ACS Athens is an accredited, student-centered international school that offers an American-based education with a global perspective. Committed to academic excellence, innovation, and social responsibility, ACS Athens prepares students to become ethical leaders and active citizens in a changing world.

International Media Contact:

Success Plan Media

info@successplanmedia.com

See more at: www.acs.gr

Greece Media Contact:

Media Department:

129 Agias Paraskevis, Kazantzaki Street, 12, Chalandri 152 34

21 0639 3200

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.