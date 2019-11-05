Scottie Jeanette Madden Launches National Tour to Promote Her New Cookbook "RECKLASS IN THE KITCHEN”

Recklass In The Kitchen... Scottie Jeanette Madden Scottie Jeanette Madden Author, Showrunner, Chef National Book Tour With Scottie Jeanette Madden = Recklass In The Kitchen

Scottie Jeanette Madden's new cookbook "Recklass In The Kitchen a year of light, laughter & love…oh, and food!" chronicles a thirty-two year love story.

“I'm hoping to inspire the "home cook" It's not about the latest gadget as all good home cooks know - it's about cooking from your heart. Love is the most important ingredient!”” — Scottie Jeanette Madden

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZUZUBEAN Press is delighted to announce that author Scottie Jeanette Madden ("Getting Back to Me”: from girl to boy to woman in just fifty years) will launch her national book-tour this month in Silicon Valley to talk about her new cookbook chronicling a thirty-two year love story, Recklass In The Kitchen a year of light, laughter & love…oh, and food!“I'm hoping to inspire the "home cook" - American cooking right now is lead by the commercial food networks - just look at the glut of food blogs that are trying to emulate what we see on TV. But real cooking, keeping your home on track as you try to celebrate life is really what it's all about. It's not about the latest gadget as all good home cooks know - it's about cooking from your heart.Love is the most important ingredient!”With this as the central core of the Madden home, Scottie Jeanette describes the "Recklass Kitchen" (a philosophy, strategy, and religion all rolled into one) through a year of dinner parties & holiday celebrations (with both unique spins on classic recipes and bold, inventive dishes) from the home of one of the greatest love stories ever lived.Mrs. Madden lays it all out in 13 months of menus and recipes that run from elegant holiday treats and dinners to backyard bar-b-ques and everything in between, with humor, warmth and the accompanying pathos of life.Scottie Jeanette’s Recklass Coast to Coast Book Junket begins November 9rh, in Silicon Valley. Next she’s on the East Coast where she’ll appear at NYC’s the Bureau on November 14th at 7 pm and at The Writer’s Guild Of America on November 21st at 7 pm.On December 6th she’s back on the West Coast at Tough Cookies in Seattle with The Growler Guys at 7 pm and on December 7th see her at Adrice Wines in Woodinville, WA. On December 14th join Scottie Jeanette in Northern California’s Sonoma Wine Country at Tough Cookies in Stumptown, Guerneville. December 15th at 5 pm she’ll be at Recklass In Wine Country at Martinelli Winery in Windsor, CA.Finally on December 21st don’t miss A Recklass Christmas in LA LA Land at 5pm with Chef Extraordinaire Chandra Gilbert and Christmas Carols by the Transgender Chorus of Los Angeles. This evening is a Benefit for TCLA & Western Justice Center. Chef Gilbert will prepare Scottie Jeanette’s Holiday Menu.We could not have said it any better than this review by Melissa, on Amazon: “Recklass in the Kitchen is so much more than a cookbook. Scottie writes like she cooks—with equal parts of style, honesty, drama and whimsy. She bares her soul in the kitchen and on the page, sometimes hilariously, sometimes gut-wrenchingly. While she takes us along for a year’s worth of decadent and delightful culinary celebrations, she is also offering us an intimate look into a year in her transition. I will always find inspiration in this woman’s creativity, resilience, and heart.”Where and When:Silicon Valley – November 9th, 2019Nov. 9, 2019 – Silicon Valley location tbd – By Invitation Only!New York City – November 14th and 21st, 2019Nov. 14, 2019 – 7PM – Recklass @ “the Bureau – New York, NYNov. 21, 2019 – 7PM – Recklass @ The Writer’s Guild Of America – New YorkSeattle – December 6th & 7th, 2019Dec. 6, 2019 – 7PM – Tough Cookies in Seattle – The Growler Guys – SeattleDec. 7, 2019- 5PM – 7PM – Adrice Wines – Woodinville, WASonoma Wine Country – December 14th and 15th, 2019Dec. 14, 2019 – 7PM – Tough Cookies in Stumptown – Guerneville, CADec. 15, 2019 – 5PM – Recklass In Wine Country – Martinelli Winery, Windsor, CALos Angeles Holiday Dinner – December 21, 2019Dec. 21, 2019 – 5PM – A Recklass Christmas in LA LA Land – With Chef Extraordinaire Chandra Gilbert, Christmas Carols by the Transgender Chorus. An evening to Benefit TCLA & Western Justice Center. Chef Gilbert will prepare Scottie Jeanette’s Holiday Menu.(Stay up to date on FACEBOOK Buy Recklass In The Kitchen a year of light, laughter and love… oh, and food! on Amazon Books For more information about Scottie Jeanette Madden go to zuzubean [dot] com



