PBS REPORTS HEALTH CITY IS A "NEW FRONTIER" IN HEALTH CARE DELIVERY

U.S. news program shows how many small changes add up to big savings for patients

CAYMAN ISLANDS, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As medical costs soar in the United States, a recent documentary on Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) NewsHour featured Health City Cayman Islands as a destination for American patients wanting to cut costs.PBS's Fred de Sam Lazaro interviewed Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, founder of Health City, which offers a unique low-cost model in a First World setting in the Caribbean, just a short flight from the United States.The world-renowned cardiac surgeon is also the founder and chairman of India's successful Narayana Health hospital chain, which pioneered cardiac surgery costing less than $3,000 - a fraction of the average $70,000 to $100,000 U.S. price tag.PBS showcased Health City's cutting-edge technology and high-quality treatment at costs often lower by at least half of those in the U.S. Indeed, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Health City's clinical director and chief cardiac surgeon, cited a long and complicated cardiac procedure performed there in August that had cost $110,000 - compared with an estimated $500,000 at an American hospital.The PBS correspondent explained Health City's competitive advantages, such as producing its own oxygen rather than sourcing it commercially.Avoiding post-surgical sticker shock, Health City bills an upfront flat fee rather than the American practice of open-ended billing.Despite such advantages, high volumes of U.S. patients have not yet joined the larger numbers of Canadians and Caribbean nationals currently taking advantage of the high-quality care and low prices at Health City. However, Dr. Shetty foresees American insurers offering free travel and waiving copays to persuade their clients to benefit from huge cost savings - and the Caribbean sunshine that comes at no extra cost.Northeastern University's Professor Ravi Ramamurti, co-author of "Reverse Innovation in Health Care," examining the Cayman model, appears in the feature asserting that the United States could and should benefit from studying the cost savings from this Indian-Caribbean upstart. "We need a lot of people, disrupting in little ways that add up to a big change over a period of time," he concluded.About Health City Cayman IslandsHealth City Cayman Islands, the vision of renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty, is supported by Narayana Health, one of India's largest private health care systems. Health City, only the second hospital in the Caribbean to receive the Joint Commission International's "hospital accreditation", provides compassionate, high-quality, affordable health care services in a world-class, comfortable, patient-centered environment. Offering health care to local, regional and international patients, Health City Cayman Islands delivers excellence in adult and pediatric cardiology, cardiac surgery, cardiac electrophysiology, medical oncology, orthopedics, sports medicine, pediatric endocrinology, gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery, neurology, interventional neurology and neuro-diagnostics, neurosurgery, minimally invasive spine surgery, gynecology, urology, pediatric allergies, colorectal surgery, dental, sleep lab and pulmonology services.For further information, visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com ENDS



