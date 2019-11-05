Nelson Construction & Renovations Hosts Holiday Food Drive

Nelson Construction and Renovations Holiday Food Drive

Nelson Construction and Renovations, Inc. is hosting a holiday food drive to help our food insecure neighbors.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelson Construction and Renovations is seeking donations for their Holiday Food Drive currently underway. The food drive runs from November 1 to November 15. Non-perishable food items are requested and can be dropped off at their office at 1174 Court Street, Clearwater, FL 33756.

“Giving back to the community is very near and dear to our hearts. This holiday season, we are doing a number of things to help those in need, starting with a food drive. We hope you’ll join us and drop items off at our office,” said Greg Nelson, Owner and President of Nelson Construction and Renovations.

Nelson goes on to share the number of people in Pinellas County that have been identified by Feeding America as “food insecure,” which means they are unable to obtain a sufficient amount of healthy food on a day-to-day basis. Their November 8, 2016 findings report 16 percent of the population in Pinellas County, nearly 150,000 people are food insecure. Nearly one in four of the county's children, 39,000, are food insecure.

Food items needed are: Canned Goods (no dents please). Boxed Meals. Pasta and Pasta Sauce. Instant mashed potatoes. Granola bars. Oats. Cereal. Crackers. Applesauce. Broth (veggie, chicken, beef, turkey). Peanut Butter. Almond Butter. Cookies. Water bottles. Nothing in glass containers due to the risk of breakage.

Items collected will be taken to the Feeding America food bank called Feeding Tampa Bay.

For more information call 727-596-9006.

About Nelson Construction and Renovations, Inc.

Nelson Construction & Renovations, a family business founded in 2006, is a design-build (turn-key) company that specializes in high-end residential construction including new-builds, home additions, large remodels, and light commercial properties. With headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, they serve homeowners all over Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. They are an award-winning member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), a 4-time recipient of Best of Houzz award and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit their website at www.nelsonconstructionrenos.com or call (727) 596-9006. You may also visit their office at 1174 Court Street in Clearwater.

