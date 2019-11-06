Respond Fast provides advertisers enhanced customer engagement for offline marketing.

Respond Fast is enabled on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices. Respond Fast

The less friction we can cause the prospect, the better and quicker we're going to get that lead top of funnel.” — Mike Gunderson

Mike Gunderson, CEO and Founder of Respond Fast ,™ a Voice Activated Call to Action™ (VACTA) technology for smart speakers, was interviewed by Ben Shapiro on the Martech Podcast . The interview provides advertisers an overview as to how Respond Fast enhances customer engagement for offline marketing.Respond Fast can be enabled on any Amazon Alexa or Google Home device creating a seamless and engaging brand experience for customers. To use Respond Fast, an advertiser implements it into any offline advertising, whether television, radio, podcast, packaging, labels, direct mail, or outdoor/billboard. The call to action in the ad directs customers to launch the technology on their smart speaker using the prompt "Alexa/Google, launch Respond Fast" then mention a provided code or phrase to access the offer, information, or survey promised in the ad. Once the recipient provides the code/phrase, brand messaging and a request for their mobile number follows. They will instantly receive an offer, link, survey, or any information associated with the ad directly to their mobile device.An excerpt from the interview explains how Voice Activated Call to Actions enhance customer engagement:"…the less friction we can cause the prospect, the better and quicker we're going to get that lead top of funnel. So, what we love about this is it allows the user to… utilize the tools that they have in their kitchen or their bedroom or their living room to respond by voice. And this allows them to quickly access the information or the offer that's being presented to them, whether that's on a television ad, whether that's a podcast you're listening to, or whether it's direct mail coming in through their mailbox."Listen to the MarTech podcast interview here: https://gundersondirect.com/martech-podcast-voice-activated-direct-response -campaigns-with-mike-gunderson/About Respond FastRespond Fast is part of Respond Now LLC, founded in 2018 to create the first Voice Activated Call-To-Action (VACTA) technology that uses smart speakers to respond to offline media campaigns deploying direct mail, TV/radio spots, print ads, collateral, TV/radio spots, billboards, signage and product label/packaging. Consumers simply ask their smart speakers to redeem an offer, download an app, respond to a survey, or speak with a salesperson. The company was founded by direct response marketing veteran Mike Gunderson.



