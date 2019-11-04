VC Taskforce “Finding Your First Investor” Conference 2019 Aimed at Start-ups Looking for Funding

Annual day-long conference takes place November 7 in Mountain View

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- VC Taskforce , Silicon Valley’s leading organization committed to enhancing collaboration in the venture community, announced that its fourth annual “Finding Your First Investor” (FYFI) conference will take place on Thursday, November 7. The day-long conference will feature investor panels, audience Q&As, and pitching opportunities organized specifically to help start-ups who would like to get funding and are serious about talking to investors. The program gives start-ups an opportunity to not only pitch to some of the most well-known early stage investors in Silicon Valley, but also to hear from the investors themselves as to what they want—and expect—from companies seeking funding.“VC Taskforce has given pitch events for the past 10 years. Although pitch guidelines are always provided, many start-ups still don’t know the ‘MUST HAVE’ information investors are looking for,” said June Riley, CEO, VC Taskforce. “At the FYFI Conference investors themselves will tell you what information they need so they can make informed decisions about investing in your company. You’ll learn how to tailor your pitch content to make an impression on investors.”The FYFI conference will be at JJ Lake in Mountain View from 7:30 am – 6:30 pm. There will be numerous opportunities for face time with investors. Attendees will hear from and be able to interact with prominent VC firms and angel groups including:Alchemist AcceleratorAligned PartnersBand of AngelsDigital HealthFusion FundGolden SeedsGSD Venture StudioHorizon 3 VenturesKeiretsu ForumLife Science AngelsMighty CapitalPegasus Tech VenturesMighty CapitalPegasus Tech VenturesPortfoliaSand Hill AngelsSilicon CatalystSilicon Valley Data CapitalStartup EmbassySV LATAM FundThink + VenturesTIE AngelsTrinity VenturesU First CapitalMajor sponsors of the “Find Your First Investor Conference 2019” are the JJ Lake Business Center, global law firm DLA Piper and retirement solutions provider WealthPRIMETM.What: Find Your First Investor Conference 2019When: Thursday, November 7, 20197:30 a.m. Check-in and continental breakfast9:00 a.m. Welcome12:30 a.m. Lunch6:30 p.m. Conference endsWhere: JJ Lake Business Center340 E. Middlefield Rd.Mountain View, CA 94043For more details on the schedule and to register please click here About JJ LakeJJ Lake Business Center is a newly renovated co-working space located in Mountain View, Silicon Valley. We aimed to foster innovation and growth through community events, partner collaborations and global market access. Visit www.jjlaker.com About DLA PiperDLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. For more information, see www.dlapiper.com About WealthPRIMETMWealthPRIME™ powers an industry-leading, smart calculator that uses the complex tax laws coupled with sophisticated retirement plan vehicles to generate a personalized financial profile based on an investor’s income and various other factors. WealthPRIME™ also offers highly customized financial solutions on a scale only once offered through one-on-one consulting. It uses aggressive plan design strategies—unlike your average 401(k) plan—and includes advanced alternative investment opportunities that can exponentially increase account values and provide maximum tax deductions. For more information, visit www.WealthPRIME.com About VC TaskforceFounded in 2001, VC Taskforce is an organization committed to enhancing collaboration in the venture community. It provides forums for real-time information exchange and dialogue through networking events, panels, keynotes, workshops and roundtables conducted by investors and industry experts that support VCs, institutional investors, angels, companies looking for funding and venture-backed company executives in managing their businesses for success. Visionary thinking, uncensored questions and opinionated discussions around pressing issues that face members are hallmarks of events. Today, more than 20,000 members and participants have been actively involved in VC Taskforce. www.vctaskforce.com



